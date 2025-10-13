Janani

6 MINUTES

An activist weaves motherhood into her world in this gentle short

The divide between public and private spheres – between professional ambitions, political life and domestic responsibilities – has long been a focal point in feminist discourse. In Janani, the Swiss-based directors Flavien Kressmann and Sarah Des Rosiers explore this tension through the life of Janani Sridharan. Once a vocal presence in anti-corruption protests in India, Janani now finds herself navigating another kind of commitment – the daily labour of raising a child in Basel, Switzerland. Filmed largely within the intimate space of her home, this short documentary reflects on what it means to carry hopes for a better world into the rhythms of domestic life. Rather than framing motherhood as a retreat from politics, the film dwells on the complexity of these overlapping roles – acknowledging the difficulty of sustaining both while also tracing the intersections where ideals and caregiving converge.

Via Beyond the Short

LIFE STAGESCIVIC LIFEPARENTING AND FAMILIES

Directors: Flavien Kressmann, Sarah Des Rosiers

