The art of slowing down time

34 MINUTES

Emma navigates the vast Atlantic and her own mind in this captivating travelogue

In this captivating travelogue, the Swedish musician and adventurer Emma Ringqvist documents 164 days spent circumnavigating the Atlantic Ocean in a small, trusty sailboat named Caprice. Driven to test how long she could stand to be alone at a turning point in her life, she departed from Gothenburg in Sweden, in September 2017, setting off south towards the equator. Designing her trip around long passages, Ringqvist often sailed for weeks without making landfall, giving her abundant time to reflect on her life, nature and the privileges taken for granted on land – all of which she shares with the audience via a diaristic voiceover. As the trek stretches on, she finds meaning in challenges both anticipated and unforeseen, and especially in the shifting contours of time and loneliness. Throughout, the stark beauty and sublimity of the journey are deepened by musical performances self-recorded by Ringqvist during her time at sea, a pensive score from the Canadian musician Gregory Hoskins, and interludes of poetry from the Canadian writer Stephen Jenkinson.

TRAVELFREEDOM AND CHOICELONELINESS

Director: Mattias Olsson

Website: Campfire Stories

