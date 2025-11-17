The joyful groove never stops at a legendary Chicago roller rink

For generations, Black communities across the United States have transformed roller rinks into community hubs where patrons find release in movement and music. The good times have been rolling for five decades at The Rink on Chicago’s South Side – a local institution where a distinctive skating style known as JB, named in honour of James Brown, was honed and passed down. The US filmmaker Benjamin Buxton documents The Rink with joyful verve in this short from 2018, gliding alongside longtime patrons and workers, capturing the energy of the space and the stories that surface between laps. Among them is Calvin Small, one of the originators of the JB skating style, who appears in the film demonstrating his finesse and mentoring youngsters. The resulting blend of funky music, dynamic dance moves and swirling lights makes for a delightful portrait of place.