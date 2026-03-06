After a crash, a ‘wingwalker’ learns to love flying again

The Goldfish Club is a group for aviators who have survived an aquatic crash. This short documentary follows the aerobatic display pilot David Barrell and the wingwalkers Kirsten Pobjoy and Emma Broadbent of the AeroSuperBatics, ‘the world’s only formation wingwalking team’. In 2021, David and Kirsten joined the Goldfish Club after suffering terrifying engine failure at an air festival on England’s south coast. While they both escaped the crash with minor injuries, returning to the festival the following year feels at once difficult and absolutely necessary. The US director Max Henderson skilfully captures the intimate moments of work and friendship behind the team’s stunning aerobatic displays, as well as the serene airborne experience that makes the risk worth the reward.