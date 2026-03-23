An exercise in perspective

11 MINUTES

Take a kinetic, punk-infused run with a blind marathoner

An Exercise in Perspective asks the question: what does the world look like to Phil Harrison? After a punch to his left eye as a teenager and a cancer diagnosis in his right eye at the age of 60, Harrison’s been left with only about five per cent vision, maintained through an artificial iris. Directed by Harrison’s son-in-law, the Bristol-based filmmaker Reuben Armstrong, the piece draws on extensive research to simulate this progressive vision loss as it tells Harrison’s story. This culminates in his plan to run his first London Marathon in April 2026, raising money for the Royal National Institute of Blind People. In addition to the unique visuals, Armstrong draws on Harrison’s lifelong love of punk rock for the soundtrack and on his natural charisma to tell the story, making for a remarkably immersive and entertaining portrait that’s as much about his irrepressible spirit as his perception.

Via Shortverse

THE BODY AND PHYSICAL HEALTHPLEASURES AND PASTIMESSPORTS AND GAMES

Director: Reuben Armstrong

Website: Reuben & Co

Explore more

A young man with a serious expression wearing a grey hoodie outdoors at dusk, with a blurred landscape and lights in the background.
DEPRESSION
2

Why Darius is testing mind and body to run 100 miles in the cold

Directed by Amar Chebib

Silhouette of a person climbing a steep, diagonal staircase against a gradient sky in grayscale.
DANCE

A darkly playful dance of shadows, surreal visions and transformation

Directed by Douglas Bernardt

Photo of two people entering a room with a view of a cityscape through large glass doors, Empire State Building visible.
DISABILITY

Blindness transformed my social world, and I changed with it

One of the biggest challenges in becoming blind late in life has been overcoming sighted people’s negative assumptions

by Jeffry Ricker

Mountain biker in orange gear riding at sunset on a dirt trail in a desert landscape with sandstone cliffs in the background.
FREEDOM AND CHOICE
1

Meandering with purpose across the US, on his mountain bike, aged 71

Directed by Brandon Watts

Man in a pink jumper intensely plays a piano in a cosy room with a wooden interior, while another person, blurred in the foreground, plays drums.
MUSIC
1

An Autistic pianist navigates between the pulls of solitude and partnership

Directed by Austen McCowen and Will Hewitt

A person in vibrant, multicoloured activewear energetically poses with arms outstretched, while another stands behind. A jumper is mid-air above them.
FREEDOM AND CHOICE

Pablo has a simple dream – to spread joy. But the reality is more complicated

Directed by Daniel Ifans

Image of an urban housing area at dusk with a distant view of apartment buildings and a blurred figure in the foreground.
POETRY

Ideas and metal spark in beautiful unison for a welder-turned-poet

Directed by Callum Rice