Take a kinetic, punk-infused run with a blind marathoner

An Exercise in Perspective asks the question: what does the world look like to Phil Harrison? After a punch to his left eye as a teenager and a cancer diagnosis in his right eye at the age of 60, Harrison’s been left with only about five per cent vision, maintained through an artificial iris. Directed by Harrison’s son-in-law, the Bristol-based filmmaker Reuben Armstrong, the piece draws on extensive research to simulate this progressive vision loss as it tells Harrison’s story. This culminates in his plan to run his first London Marathon in April 2026, raising money for the Royal National Institute of Blind People. In addition to the unique visuals, Armstrong draws on Harrison’s lifelong love of punk rock for the soundtrack and on his natural charisma to tell the story, making for a remarkably immersive and entertaining portrait that’s as much about his irrepressible spirit as his perception.

Via Shortverse