The relentless work behind the poise of a world-class dancer

In Prima, the Russian-born, Berlin-based director Veronika Pokoptceva provides an intimate portrait of Elisa Carrillo Cabrera, one of the most acclaimed Latin American ballet dancers of her generation. Born in Mexico and trained there and in London, Carrillo Cabrera spent 17 years with the Staatsballett Berlin, eventually becoming a principal dancer before leaving the company in 2024. Captured during her time at Staatsballett Berlin, the observational short documentary immerses viewers in the rituals and hard work that underpin every performance. Careful rehearsal in the studio – alone, and then alongside her husband, the Russian-born dancer Mikhail Kaniskin, including stretches, the repetition of steps and tending to her feet and shoes – ultimately leads to a performance and a final, well-earned curtain call. Through this frame, Pokoptceva demonstrates how this beautiful final product is sustained by discipline, tenderness and an abiding attention to detail behind the scenes.