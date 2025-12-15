Oasis

14 MINUTES

Time stands still for twin brothers on the verge of adolescence

In Oasis, the Canadian director Justine Martin captures the evolving brotherhood of teenaged twins Rémi and Raphaël during aimless summer days spent under the stars, in a tent, on wheels in a skatepark, and paddle-boarding on a lake. With a gentle, poetic touch, Martin explores the close yet shifting bond between the two brothers as Rémi begins adolescence while Raphaël, who is developmentally disabled, in many ways remains childlike. Although often inseparable, and with a clear love for one another, certain moments reveal the differences between them, and the diverging paths their futures are likely to take. Yet in other scenes, this tension recedes, and they again appear united in pursuit of adventure amid the structureless sprawl between school years.

CHILDHOOD AND ADOLESCENCECAREGIVINGDISABILITY

Director: Justine Martin

Producer: Louis-Emmanuel Gagné-Brochu

Website: Travelling Distribution

