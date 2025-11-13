What can we learn by taking transcendent UFO stories seriously?

In Psychedelic in the Sky, the US filmmaker Matthew Salton takes a leap of faith, embarking on a project to take the UFO phenomenon seriously. Through interviews with a true believer who claims to have had a world-shattering encounter with a mysterious flying object, and by invoking the work of the French astronomer and ufologist Jacques Vallée – one of the few scientists to research UFOs decades ago – the animation takes viewers on a thought-provoking journey into social psychology and spirituality. Pairing these voices with his own reflections and a stylish vapourwave aesthetic, Salton’s short makes for a fascinating exploration of what these stories of strange objects in the sky, and even encounters with creatures inside them, reveal about the shared human experience right here on Earth.