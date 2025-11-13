Psychedelic in the sky

11 MINUTES

What can we learn by taking transcendent UFO stories seriously?

In Psychedelic in the Sky, the US filmmaker Matthew Salton takes a leap of faith, embarking on a project to take the UFO phenomenon seriously. Through interviews with a true believer who claims to have had a world-shattering encounter with a mysterious flying object, and by invoking the work of the French astronomer and ufologist Jacques Vallée – one of the few scientists to research UFOs decades ago – the animation takes viewers on a thought-provoking journey into social psychology and spirituality. Pairing these voices with his own reflections and a stylish vapourwave aesthetic, Salton’s short makes for a fascinating exploration of what these stories of strange objects in the sky, and even encounters with creatures inside them, reveal about the shared human experience right here on Earth.

TRANSCENDENT EXPERIENCESPIRITUALITY AND RELIGIONTHE IRRATIONAL AND UNCANNY

Director: Matthew Salton

Producer: James Bascara

Editor: Andy Berner

