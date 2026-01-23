How to maintain your composure

10 MINUTES

Why you lose your cool during arguments, and how to reclaim it

There are deeply ingrained physiological reasons why people tend not to be their best selves during arguments. When we detect conflict, our nervous systems trigger an instant reaction – a heightened state of anxiety, diminished impulse control, and a tightening of the neck and shoulders – making no distinction between social and genuine danger. Worse still, we tend to mirror the emotions of those we are engaging with, often amplifying anger and aggression.

However, as the US psychiatrist and educator Tracey Marks explains in this video, there are research-backed methods for disrupting these automatic responses and breaking the cycle. These begin with understanding how such reactions operate. Through her presentation, Marks deftly connects the physiological and the psychological, creating an actionable framework for having more productive disagreements.

CONFLICT AND CONFLICT RESOLUTIONCOMMUNICATION AND LANGUAGEEMOTION REGULATION

Video by Dr Tracey Marks

