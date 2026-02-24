How’s your prostate?

4 MINUTES

An unlikely chat transforms a father-daughter relationship

How’s Your Prostate listens in on a pair of friends as one of them recalls how she was able to open up to her conservative father after, of all things, his prostate operation. With expressive and playful watercolour animations accompanying the audio, she details how this small window, cracked open by the below-the-belt procedure, led to a meaningful opening of their dialogue around sex and relationships. A charming slice-of-life portrait, the short is a brief ode to the moments that change our relationships in small yet indelible ways.

PARENTING AND FAMILIESSEX AND SEXUALITYSLEEP AND DREAMS

Directors: Jeanne Paturle, Cécile Rousset

Producer: Xbo films

Website: Animatic

Explore more

Illustration of a person carrying a child on shoulders under a tree with yellow leaves on a pink background.
PARENTING AND FAMILIES

Dreamlike fragments capture the pain and beauty of a father-daughter bond

Directed by Susi Haaning

Abstract art of nude figures with long hair floating around a large, twisted pink shape on a dark background.
PARENTING AND FAMILIES
1

Past trauma bleeds into the bond between one mother and her daughter

A film by Danski Tang

Collage featuring a cut-out photo of woman running overlaid on vintage photos.
PARENTING AND FAMILIES
2

Prison letters animate Diana’s attempt to understand a distant father

Directed by Diana Cam Van Nguyen

Graphic silhouettes of people in various vibrant colours, walking side by side against a black background.
EMOTIONS
1

Chance street encounters cascade into a kaleidoscope of emotions

Directed by Lucette Braune

Still image from a VHS tape depicting child and a woman blowing out birthday cake candles together, both wearing red, with people in the background.
PARENTING AND FAMILIES

Love is no simple thing for a mother and the daughter she raised alone

Directed by Ellie Wen

A child’s drawing of a person in front of a red door, playing a pink electric guitar with lightning bolts around them.
PARENTING AND FAMILIES
1

Ethan ponders his daughter’s future without him in this celebrated short

Directed by Ethan Barrett