An unlikely chat transforms a father-daughter relationship

How’s Your Prostate listens in on a pair of friends as one of them recalls how she was able to open up to her conservative father after, of all things, his prostate operation. With expressive and playful watercolour animations accompanying the audio, she details how this small window, cracked open by the below-the-belt procedure, led to a meaningful opening of their dialogue around sex and relationships. A charming slice-of-life portrait, the short is a brief ode to the moments that change our relationships in small yet indelible ways.