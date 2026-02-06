The questions we can’t ask our therapists, but are dying to

‘My curiosities about Linda overwhelm me…’

Most people who’ve visited a therapist have likely noticed the one-sidedness of the relationship – they regularly access your most private thoughts, but you often know very little about them. In this animation, the US photographer and filmmaker Josephine Sittenfeld contemplates the life of her own therapist, Linda, on the basis of the small hints she’s collected. From glimpsing Linda in an apron at her home office to wondering how she conceals yawns in sessions, Sittenfeld tries to imagine Linda’s life beyond their meetings – an effort that only seems to deepen the mystery. An amusing and perhaps relatable watch, Sittenfeld’s short ponders our innate desire for reciprocity in relationships, even when barriers have been raised for a reason.