Linda

3 MINUTES

The questions we can’t ask our therapists, but are dying to

‘My curiosities about Linda overwhelm me…’

Most people who’ve visited a therapist have likely noticed the one-sidedness of the relationship – they regularly access your most private thoughts, but you often know very little about them. In this animation, the US photographer and filmmaker Josephine Sittenfeld contemplates the life of her own therapist, Linda, on the basis of the small hints she’s collected. From glimpsing Linda in an apron at her home office to wondering how she conceals yawns in sessions, Sittenfeld tries to imagine Linda’s life beyond their meetings – an effort that only seems to deepen the mystery. An amusing and perhaps relatable watch, Sittenfeld’s short ponders our innate desire for reciprocity in relationships, even when barriers have been raised for a reason.

THERAPEUTIC RELATIONSHIPSPSYCHOTHERAPYWORK AND VOCATION

Director: Josephine Sittenfeld

Animator: Sarah Novak-Sheward

Editor and sound designer: Tamao Kiser

Explore more

Digital illustration of a woman and a man sitting inside eyeglass lenses with shaking hands against an orange background. The woman holds a notepad and pen, the man is talking.
THERAPEUTIC RELATIONSHIPS

How to choose a therapist

It’s time for change but who should you see? The choice can be baffling but asking the right questions will make it clearer

by Kate Smith

Photo of a set of keys on a pavement with yellow and grey paint markings in the background.
PSYCHOANALYSIS AND THE UNCONSCIOUS

How I became a psychoanalyst by losing my keys

What are we really doing when we sit in a room with our patients and exchange some words?

by Jordan Osserman

Illustration of a room with a plant on a table, soft coloured walls and a window with curtains.
POETRY

‘You are me; I am you’ – a trans poet’s evocative message to her former self

Video by On Being

A blonde woman in a white robe smiles in a bathroom with two people filming in the background, bathed in soft lighting.
SEX AND SEXUALITY

The filmmakers who transform fantasies into videos with an audience of one

Directed by Chung Nguyen

Graphic silhouettes of people in various vibrant colours, walking side by side against a black background.
EMOTIONS
1

Chance street encounters cascade into a kaleidoscope of emotions

Directed by Lucette Braune

Surreal scene of a person with a clay mask and blue hair at a table with others in masks in the background, in a dimly lit room.
COMMUNICATION AND LANGUAGE
1

Navigating a pub, Shaun’s anxieties are (quite literally) plastered on his face

Directed by Sam Gainsborough

Black and white photo of two people playing a piano, focused on their hands and the keyboard from above.
PSYCHOTHERAPY

What does it mean to be an expert in psychodynamic therapy?

In a field with no easy answers or quick fixes, what does it mean to say that you have the expertise your patients need?

by Darren Haber

Illustration of a person in a bathtub, their head covered by vibrant, multicoloured flowers, against a pink-tiled background.
BIPOLAR DISORDER

What’s it like to feel betrayed by your brain? A memoir of bipolar disorder

Directed by Melanie Cura Daball