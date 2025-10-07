Wild creatures

24 MINUTES

Freedom, joy and struggle – stories of Los Angeles street life

‘This is where we are, and this is what we got.’

In his film Wild Creatures, the US director Chung Nguyen tells two stories of homelessness in Los Angeles. Joe, a self-described ‘troublemaker’, fell into street life after losing work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He flashes wit, wisdom and care – as well as moments of volatility – as he gives a tour of his encampment, introducing viewers to his ‘street family’ and the code they follow to get on and get along. A teen who goes by Krazy describes the peace she finds in hopping freight trains, sharing the rules of the rails while hinting at a difficult past.

While their stories are distinct, the two share common threads: years earlier, neither imagined they’d be living without a permanent address; both rely on their intelligence and community to survive; and, amid the many challenges of street life, both are in some way drawn to the freedom it provides, and find moments of joy within it. Through cinematic shots of Los Angeles paired with a poignant piano score, Nguyen portrays their experiences with empathy and artistry, moving beyond the tropes and stereotypes of street life and those who live it.

HOMECOMMUNITYPERSONALITY

Director: Chung Nguyen

Explore more

A smiling woman with tattoos at an outdoor festival, surrounded by blurred people and trees in the background.
PERSONALITY

The trait that makes some people so frustrating – and alluring

Conscientiousness is constantly touted as a virtue, so what’s life like for people with the opposite trait – disinhibition?

by Janan Mostajabi

Digital artwork of a grey hand squeezing a yellow stress ball with a smiley face on a black background.
VALUES AND BELIEFS

Cults needn’t fit stereotypes to be dangerous. Here’s how to identify a controlling social group

Video by BBC Ideas

Abstract line drawing of a running figure with scattered symbols on a white background.
HOME

In an elegy for his childhood home, a filmmaker constructs a lyrical collage of memory

Directed by Damian Gascoigne

Medieval manuscript illustration of three figures talking: a man, a knight with a shield and a shovel-bearer, set in an ornate border.
FRIENDSHIP

How the nature of friendship has changed through the centuries

The metamorphosis of this special bond from feudal to modern times reveals much about the aspirations of different societies

by Bénedicte Sère

Abstract drawing of a face with vibrant colours, featuring red cheeks and a patterned necklace on an orange background.
Psyche Exclusive
PAINTING AND SCULPTURE

Born of memory and mystery – the otherworldly works of a self-taught, unhoused artist

Directed by Tal Amiran

Photo of a waiting room with focus on a black hat. A woman reads papers and another looks at her phone in the background.
COMMUNICATION AND LANGUAGE

How to chat with almost anyone

It can be awkward at first, but people are more open to conversation than you think – and it could lead to deeper connection

by Michael Yeomans

Illustration of person climbing through a window which takes the place of one square in a giant period table, through the window is a city scene.
HOME

Lab at the edge of the world

When my daughter was bullied, I decided to homeschool her. A chain reaction ensued

by Lea Page

A yellow taxi on a busy street, people walking, child holding flowers, historic building in the background under a blue sky.
VALUES AND BELIEFS

Confessions of a teenage fundamentalist

My world was dark and scary. But beautiful things crept in, and threats of hell just couldn’t compete

by Liz Boltz Ranfeld