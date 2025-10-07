Freedom, joy and struggle – stories of Los Angeles street life

‘This is where we are, and this is what we got.’

In his film Wild Creatures, the US director Chung Nguyen tells two stories of homelessness in Los Angeles. Joe, a self-described ‘troublemaker’, fell into street life after losing work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He flashes wit, wisdom and care – as well as moments of volatility – as he gives a tour of his encampment, introducing viewers to his ‘street family’ and the code they follow to get on and get along. A teen who goes by Krazy describes the peace she finds in hopping freight trains, sharing the rules of the rails while hinting at a difficult past.

While their stories are distinct, the two share common threads: years earlier, neither imagined they’d be living without a permanent address; both rely on their intelligence and community to survive; and, amid the many challenges of street life, both are in some way drawn to the freedom it provides, and find moments of joy within it. Through cinematic shots of Los Angeles paired with a poignant piano score, Nguyen portrays their experiences with empathy and artistry, moving beyond the tropes and stereotypes of street life and those who live it.