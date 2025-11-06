The interplay between breath and emotion – and how to access it

How you breathe can have a powerful impact on your state of mind, sometimes almost instantly. If that sounds a bit too woo-woo or ‘one weird trick’ for comfort, it might be helpful to know that this idea is supported by an increasingly robust body of scientific evidence. In this informative instructional video, the US psychiatrist and educator Tracey Marks gives a brief overview of the complex interplay between breath and body, and how it can influence our emotions – especially our stress levels. She then introduces viewers to three simple, research-backed breathing techniques for regulating emotions, clarifying the situations in which each method is most effective. And, even as some experts argue that each person’s relationship with their breath is deeply personal and not always easily transferable, Marks’s presentation nonetheless makes for a worthy introduction to mindful breathing and the interconnected nature of breath and emotion.