Hairy legs

17 MINUTES

What’s a girl to do about leg hair? A playful exploration

In this charming and incisive coming-of-age short, the Canadian filmmaker Andrea Dorfman recalls her long and complicated relationship with leg hair. Beginning with the story of a first shave gone wrong when she was 13, a series of small yet memorable moments – riding her bike and feeling the thrill of independence, finding joy and solidarity in friendships, discovering Simone de Beauvoir in college – accumulate into a vivid exploration of belonging, femininity and rebellion. Dorfman tells the story through her characteristically playful mixed-media animation style and with a gift for finding significance in the quotidian, ultimately showing how choosing not to shave became an important act of self-discovery, allowing her to stay true to the free-spirited child she once was, and the woman she chose to become.

GENDERIDENTITYTHE BODY AND PHYSICAL HEALTH

Director: Andrea Dorfman

Producers: Liz Cowie, Rohan Fernando

Website: National Film Board of Canada

Explore more

Illustration of a woman with a short black hair wearing red panties clutching her chest in a black and white bathroom with a checkered floor, green plant, bath, sink, toilet, and red towel.
AGEING

A single grey hair springs to life in a playful exploration of ageing anxiety

Directed by Eilidh Nicoll

Illustration of two female anthropomorphic bears in a romantic embrace sitting on a window sill, with trees in the background and a red bird beside them.
SEX AND SEXUALITY
1

Sweet illustrations capture women’s stories of first-time queer attraction

A film by Diane Obomsawin

Illustration of a young woman with a bob haircut, red skin and two different coloured eyes. She holds her hands up to her cheeks.
MENTAL HEALTH
2

Fixating on her body, a woman grapples with strange distortions of the self

Directed by Chenghua Yang

Two puppets in silver spacesuits lie against a starry backdrop, surrounded by makeup items. One puppet has short black hair, the other has bright green hair.
FRIENDSHIP

Fatu treks into the glamorous unknown during his first outing in makeup

Directed by Iiti Yli-Harja

Black wire sculpture of a person dancing, with a sketchy background of buildings, trees, and a street in black, blue, and red.
PARENTING AND FAMILIES
1

When a young woman leaves home, her parents’ world literally begins to unravel

A film by Dina Velikovskaya

Graphic silhouettes of people in various vibrant colours, walking side by side against a black background.
EMOTIONS
1

Chance street encounters cascade into a kaleidoscope of emotions

Directed by Lucette Braune

Three girls dancing in a bedroom; one on a bed in blue outfit, others on the floor wearing casual clothes. The room has pink curtains and a blue lamp.
LIFE STAGES

A nostalgic ode to being 15, fearless and in love with the world

Directed by Celia Willis