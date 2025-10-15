Morality TV

Why are we so drawn to characters that take us to moral extremes?

If your algorithmic menu of streaming options overflows with charismatic sociopaths, sympathetic murderers and thugs you can’t help but root for, you’re not alone. Recent research from Jordan Wylie, an assistant professor of psychology at Cornell University, and Ana Gantman, an associate professor of psychology at Brooklyn College and the CUNY Graduate Center, indicates that audiences prefer spending time with morally ambiguous and immoral characters, even though they find it more challenging than watching morally good ones. Given that most people exist somewhere near the moral middle, what’s the psychological appeal of venturing to the far-flung extremes of human behaviour? Adapted from a Psyche Idea by Wylie and Gantman, this original video essay draws on Breaking Bad, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones and more to explore why people are so eager to challenge themselves by spending hours with characters who navigate moral terrain most of us will never encounter.

STORIES AND LITERATUREETHICSFILM

Producers: Adam D’Arpino, Namir Khaliq

Associate producer: Tamur Qutab

Narrator: Alice Marks

Four women outside wearing summer outfits with skyscrapers and a construction crane in the background; one woman is shown smoking.
FRIENDSHIP

Is it wrong to be good friends with a bad person?

Many think the answer is obvious: we ought to cut immoral people out of our lives. But that isn’t necessarily the best option

by Yiran Hua

Photo of a businessman in a suit explaining with a Jenga tower, another man stands behind him, both in an office setting.
Psyche Exclusive
FILM

Our world’s complex issues can’t be solved by lone heroes. Our stories should reflect that

Video by Psyche

A person in a high-vis vest wearing a mask standing in front of shelves filled with food products.
ETHICS

Why do we hesitate to talk about our own good deeds?

Disclosing acts of kindness could encourage even more altruism – if we can find a way around the awkwardness

by Jerry Richardson

Illustration of a night scene with musicians performing, a person on a chair, a bird flying and mountains in the background.
MEMORY AND NOSTALGIA

Synchronicity

Long ago, I gave a boy a greenfinch. That moment followed me in ways I’m still puzzling over

by Katia Ariel

Photo of a person reading Tolstoy’s “War and Peace” with a red decorative cover while sitting near a window.
HABITS AND ROUTINES

My year of slow-reading War and Peace

Reading a chapter a day of War and Peace shows how a manageable, regular habit can build into a much bigger accomplishment

by Freya Howarth

Pencil sketches of six faces and profiles on paper including bearded men and a woman with hair tied back.
MEANING AND THE GOOD LIFE

As if

Why we should embrace beliefs or stories that may not be, strictly speaking, true but are to some extent useful or good

by Sam Dresser

Water swirling around a concrete structure in low light, creating a reflective and slightly turbulent surface.
CIVIC LIFE

Girl in the water

I’d saved someone from drowning. Had I done the right thing?

by James McConnachie

Animated character in green robes stands in a lush landscape with mountains and traditional buildings in the background.
MEMORY AND NOSTALGIA

When memories from fiction become part of who you are

Scenes from books, movies and games sometimes carry as much weight as events from people’s own lives. We’re finding out why

by Osman Görkem Çetin