17 minutes

Living alone in a London flat, the UK filmmaker Hugh Clegg found himself battling loneliness. With a camera in hand, he set out into the city in search of a friend. This Tree Is Hostile is the result of Clegg’s search for human connection. Initially, his mission is met with disinterest or anecdotes about the cruelty of the modern world, and then an unpleasant interaction with some football fans. But, before long, Clegg meets other Londoners who share their own stories of loneliness, and offer advice for connecting and staying positive. This includes Chris, an outgoing hobbyist fisherman who traverses London’s streets in a mobility scooter with a dog on his lap and the flag of England’s national football team proudly in tow. An ultimately heartwarming and, for many, likely relatable journey, This Tree Is Hostile makes a case for turning off the devices and working through the anxiety to get out into the world in whatever way possible.

