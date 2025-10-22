How to build a memory palace

How good is your memory? How effectively can you learn new information that you can reliably call upon? If you are like most people, you want to improve your memory. I know I did. My natural memory is pathetically poor, and I often felt hamstrung by my inability to recall dates, names, places, vocabulary. The inadequacy of my natural memory made me feel hemmed in and deeply frustrated: there was so much information just barely beyond my grasp. And my memory made it difficult to learn something new, since it often seemed like it would slip through my fingers the moment I had a handle on it. But no longer: I have learnt the tricks of the memory trade.

You are a member of the only species on the planet that can store information in a way that has enabled humans to constantly adapt to new situations, new environments and, for better or worse, inhabit every continent on the planet. This required the storage of vast amounts of information and, for almost 99 per cent of the existence of modern humans, we depended on our memories for everything we knew. It’s only very recently in the story of our species that we outsourced our knowledge to writing. Without writing, how did our ancestors do it?

In our literate world, very few people practise the memory arts other than those who compete in memory competitions. A number of studies have explored whether memory champions were born with some kind of exceptional memory ability. The Swedish psychologist K Anders Ericsson concluded that natural ability might help but it is actually practice in the use of memory techniques that granted champion memory abilities. A better memory can be achieved with the right techniques.

I’ve competed in the Australian Memory Championships as a senior (over 60). I took the title in 2017 and in 2018, the last time the competition was held. I managed to memorise the order of a shuffled deck of cards in less than five minutes. At the time of writing, the world record for memorising a shuffled deck of cards is 12.74 seconds, held by Shijir-Erdene Bat-Enkh, a software engineer in San Francisco. The British memory champion, Katie Kermode, was shown hundreds of faces with their names, over a period of 15 minutes. She correctly associated 224 names with faces.

You may not want to become a memory champion, but there is a suite of techniques that we could all adopt from their toolbox. The most valuable of these is also the most ancient: the memory palace.

Simonides

A commonly cited story attributes the invention of memory palaces to the ancient Greek oral poet Simonides of Ceos. Simonides was born around 556 BCE and plied his trade as a dinner entertainer, as was common for poets in his time. During a banquet put on by Scopas, a nobleman of Thessaly, Simonides briefly left the room. Then tragedy struck: the roof suddenly collapsed, killing everyone including Scopas. They were crushed beyond recognition. As distressed families arrived to claim the bodies for burial, Simonides was able to identify their loved ones by recalling the physical location of each guest. He realised it was the orderly arrangement that was key to his feat. From this experience, we are told, he developed the ‘method of loci’, the memory method based on locations. Today it is known as a memory palace.

The ancient Greeks differentiated between natural memory and artificial memory. The former refers to what you can remember when you’re not really trying – the information that seems to come to you easily. For some people, this is a great deal. For others, like me, it is very little. By artificial memory, the ancient Greeks were referring to a trained memory. Everyone can improve their memories by using memory-training techniques, and the most effective of all were the memory palaces put to extraordinary use by great thinkers and speakers of the ancient world.

What is a memory palace?

A memory palace is a mental technique where you visualise a familiar location and associate specific pieces of information with distinct spots within that space. You can then mentally ‘walk’ through the locations recalling that information whenever you want. I’ll explain exactly how to set up a memory palace later, but at this stage all you need to do is imagine walking around your home. At every window, door, bookcase or sink, you contemplate some piece of information. The association between the location and the information will stick. Your home has now become a storehouse for your memories. It’s like a library: neat, organised and structured so that your brain can retrieve that information with nothing more than a thought.

In ancient times, the use of memory palaces was ably demonstrated by Greek and Roman orators such as Isocrates, a renowned rhetorician, and Cicero, the legendarily eloquent statesman. These charismatic speakers planned their lengthy oratory by creating imagined journeys through the streetscapes and buildings of their cities. As they performed their great speeches, they would mentally walk these journeys recalling the prepared spiel from each location. Their ability to persuade crowds gave them power and influence – which were founded upon their memory palaces.

This method was thoroughly documented by Cicero and Quintilian, a rhetorician who lived a couple of generations later, but it is best-known from the extraordinary writings of some guy (it almost certainly was a guy) around 85 BCE. We have no idea who wrote the Rhetorica ad Herennium (‘Rhetoric for Herennius’), but it was widely used right through the Middle Ages and into the Renaissance.

The ancient textbook extols its readers to create visual impressions of incredible intensity. They should be extraordinarily striking, vivid or shocking. The characters should be either hideously grotesque or stunningly beautiful, in blood-smeared rags or gloriously extravagant finery. There should be great tragedy and even greater heroism, humour and immorality, bizarre creatures and supernatural interventions. Mythology and ancient stories the world over follow this formula because the more your emotions are stirred, the more likely you are to remember the story.

Why bother? Can’t we just use Google?

Many seem to think that we simply don’t need to use our memories any more. We have everything we need at the tips of our fingers in this wonderful technological age. I strongly disagree.

New solutions to problems require creativity. New understanding comes from linking ideas that no one else has linked before. The human brain is a pattern-seeking device, but it needs to have information remembered in order to ponder disparate ideas and reveal the patterns. Exercising your memory also has well-known cognitive benefits, such as enhanced attention, lower stress and higher quality of life. Beyond that, being able to recall information with ease offers a far richer experience of the information that floods us every day. If you have a memory palace with a location for every country in the world, for example, then any new knowledge of the country, its politics, geography, cities or events can be added efficiently.

There is a common misconception that memorisation is the same as rote learning. The latter is achieved through repetition with no requirement for understanding. To structure a memory palace in a valuable sequence requires imaginative engagement and understanding. The only way you can add that information into your memory palace is to focus on it. I can read a page of text while thinking about what’s for dinner, taking in none of the words. I cannot take the information in that text and convert it to the images required for my memory palaces unless I really engage with that information.

Useful memory palaces

I have spent the past decade creating memory palaces to assist my weak memory. I have more than 10 kilometres of memory palaces now, including one for every country in the world that I will detail below. I have a palace for the first 1,000 digits of pi, which is of no use whatsoever other than to show off. There are many really useful palaces that I have tried and found invaluable.

If you are into the history of our planet, you can create a palace for the geologic timescale including all the aeons, periods, eras and epochs. It would start more than 4,600 million years ago in the Hadean, the first geologic aeon of Earth’s history. Once established, you can add the dinosaurs, the emergence of our hominid ancestors and when humans arrived at various locations as they gradually spread around the planet.

If you are more interested in human history, you can have a palace starting around 100,000 years ago up until the present. It needs to change scale as you go. By the time I get to 1900, I have a location for every year. For most events, you only want to know the date within a few decades to give you approximate dates and the sequence of events. Between my two historical palaces, I can stand at any point in time and look around to see what has just come before and what is soon to happen. Everything has a place and it is all in sequence.

For learning foreign language vocabulary, I depend on my memory palaces. For languages based on an alphabet, such as French, you can use the alphabet to structure your palace, one location per letter. A lone palace will soon become crowded. I have a set of alphabetic memory palaces. There is one for the nouns, another for adjectives and a few for the different types of verbs. You can even split your noun palaces to have one for feminine and a separate one for masculine nouns. I’m also learning Chinese, which has no alphabet. Instead, I base my palace on the primary component of the characters, the radical. Words with more than one character are located according to the radical for the first character. I then use animals and actions to encode the pinyin and tones. I cannot imagine how I could learn Chinese without it.

Any topic can be represented in a memory palace. It just requires you to organise the information into some kind of sequence. It sounds like a huge amount of work, but it is fun setting them up, and the increased efficiency and effectiveness in learning more than makes up for the extra work up front.

You can work with memory palaces entirely in your imagination. There is no need to visit the locations physically if you can picture them in your mind. But because I enjoy my palaces so much, I walk part of them every day, adding information or revising what is already there. I get both physical and mental exercise, which I consider a very efficient use of time. By visiting my palaces in my imagination, I can always recall encoded knowledge or add more at any time I want.

You will soon find that not only is your focus greatly enhanced by using the palace, but that your curiosity will be piqued far more often because you have a hook on which to hang new knowledge, relationships to make with whatever is already there, and new patterns to discover.