How to overcome a fear of fear

One of my therapy clients – let’s call him ‘Andrew’ – was the kind of person everyone saw as confident and charismatic. As the chief revenue officer for a fast-growing startup, he spent most of his time pitching big ideas, negotiating deals and doing media appearances. But like many outwardly successful people, Andrew had a secret: anxiety – and, especially, his fear of it. If you, like Andrew, find fear and anxiety especially uncomfortable, this Guide is for you.

While he projected calm and confidence, under the surface, Andrew got anxious anytime he had to perform: his mind would start racing with worries, and he’d get knots in his stomach and start sweating. And despite travelling frequently for work, he got anxious and panicky anytime he had to fly.

Over the years, he’d developed a collection of tricks to hide or escape the anxiety: he wore black shirts to mask sweating, meticulously memorised routes to the nearest bathroom for emergencies, and most importantly, always carried Xanax or Propranolol (a betablocker that slows heart rate). While Andrew continued to be successful in his work, he came to see me because, as he put it: ‘I’m tired of running away from all this anxiety and want to deal with it instead of masking it.’

How a fear of fear perpetuates anxiety

We all feel afraid from time to time. Often it’s a reasonable or helpful fear, like feeling scared when you hear sudden footsteps behind you late at night. Sometimes it’s unreasonable or unhelpful, like being afraid of flying despite statistics showing travelling by plane is safer than by car. Either way, most of the time these fears come and go without giving us too much trouble. But for some people like Andrew – and perhaps you too – everyday fears morph into more intense forms of chronic anxiety. Very often this has nothing to do with childhood traumas or faulty brain chemistry, and instead, it has everything to do with a lesson you’ve unintentionally taught your brain – to fear fear itself.

When you encounter something potentially dangerous and you experience fear, your brain tells your adrenal glands to release a little adrenaline to help you cope with that danger. This surge of adrenaline might not feel good, but it’s a mental and physical performance enhancer. So far, so good, but what most people don’t realise about the brain’s fear centre is that it can learn to be afraid of anything – including its own mental and physiological response to fear. If you treat something as dangerous by repeatedly trying to escape or eliminate it, that teaches your fear centre to classify it as a threat. That applies as much to your own fear response as it does to external threats, creating a vicious cycle.

Consider how this plays out in the context of Andrew’s performance anxiety. Like everyone, Andrew gets a little anxious or nervous in high-stakes situations. But then he also starts worrying about his anxiety – that it will get so intense he has a panic attack, for instance, or that other people will notice he’s anxious and think he’s incompetent. So he immediately tries to get rid of it by, for example, taking a Xanax. Even though the Xanax relieves his anxiety in the moment, this habit reinforces his belief that feeling afraid and anxious is itself dangerous. This means the next time he’s about to go into an important meeting, his brain will be more sensitive to early signs of anxiety and then release even more adrenaline as a result, thus fuelling his fear and discomfort.

Fear of fear not only makes ordinary anxieties much more intense in the moment, it can also make you a more fearful person in general. I’m going to share a simple three-step process you can use to overcome this vicious cycle.