You can use music to escape your negative thought loops

We all know the feeling: you’re trying to focus, relax or simply enjoy a quiet moment, but your mind has other plans. It wanders, replaying worries, rehearsing anxieties or drifting into a spiral of self-criticism. This internal chatter is not merely distracting – it can be emotionally draining, even painful.

Have you ever, in moments like these, put on some music to help get your thoughts in order? Humans have long turned to music for solace, and as a researcher in music psychology and neuroscience, I have spent years investigating its effects on listeners. Through empirical research and personal experience, I’ve come to see music as an extraordinarily powerful tool for navigating our inner lives. Music can help to interrupt mental loops of distress and cultivate a greater sense of calm and clarity. The evidence suggests that music is a means of engaging with and gently steering the rhythms of thought.

We spend much of our lives lost in thought. Research shows that mind wandering occurs during nearly all daily activities, and that it’s frequently accompanied by emotionally charged thought content. This tendency to drift off is largely orchestrated by what neuroscientists call the default mode network (DMN), or, as I like to call it, the ‘autopilot network’. This collection of brain regions becomes active when you are not focused on the outside world – when you are daydreaming, recalling memories or imagining the future. Although it is essential for reflection and creativity, this network can also give rise to repetitive, intrusive thought loops that are hard to escape. If you have ever found yourself mentally replaying a stressful conversation or anticipating something going wrong, you have experienced the autopilot network in overdrive.

Listening to music, however, can subtly shape the emotional tone of the thoughts generated by this network. In a study demonstrating this, my colleagues and I presented participants with various musical excerpts, then asked them to report the thoughts that came to mind. Heroic-sounding music (eg, an epic orchestral march) tended to elicit more positive, empowering thoughts, while sad-sounding music (such as Gustav Holst’s sombre ‘Venus, the Bringer of Peace’) evoked calmer but more demotivating reflections. For instance, after hearing heroic-sounding music, one participant imagined ‘overcoming obstacles and achieving something great’. In contrast, when listening to sad music, participants often reported mental activity like reflecting on past experiences or imagining walking alone in nature.

This suggests that music can serve as a kind of steering mechanism for spontaneous cognition. You might have noticed something similar in your own experience: perhaps you have a playlist that helps you get ready for a night out, or a piece you listen to when winding down before bed. Certain songs might seem to lift your energy, focus your thoughts or ease your mind. Realising that music can influence not only how we feel but also the flow and tone of our thoughts opens up new possibilities for coping with rumination – those recurring cycles of worry or self-criticism that so easily take over when the mind is left to wander.

We have recently made some other findings that are relevant for understanding music’s potential to help people feel better. In our research, we have observed a neural link between emotionally negative thoughts and physical pain. When participants listened to negative-sounding music – and while, at the same time, their thoughts became more negative – regions within the autopilot network (especially a region called the posterior cingulate sulcus) showed increased functional connectivity with the brain’s pain-processing areas. This region appears to help determine the emotional tone of our thoughts and, when that tone is negative, can activate the very same brain systems involved in experiencing physical pain. Our thoughts, it seems, can literally hurt us. Music may offer relief.

If negative thoughts and pain share neural circuitry, you can imagine how they reinforce each other in a kind of vicious loop: unpleasant thoughts activate the brain’s pain regions, and the resulting sense of distress, in turn, feeds more negative thinking. This self-perpetuating cycle can feel hard to escape. But engaging with music might interrupt this loop, capturing attention, easing emotional tension and redirecting neural activity. This is where music becomes more than background. It becomes an active strategy.

The effect might be strongest if you participate in the music rather than just passively consume it. In a recent study, we exposed participants to brief but unpleasant physical pain (applying pressure to the fingernails). When they simply listened to music, they experienced some relief. But when the same participants synchronised their movements by tapping along to the music, the pain reduction was more significant. This active involvement recruits attention, motor systems and emotional circuits in a way that leaves less room for pain or ruminative thinking to take hold. Some researchers have proposed that this engagement might also activate the body’s natural pain-relief systems – particularly the endogenous opioid system – especially when rhythm and movement are tightly synchronised.

Music can disrupt thought loops and offer moments of relief

I have used this technique myself. During dental procedures, for example, I do not merely listen to the music playing in the background. I breathe with the rhythm, tap my fingers in time and let the music become a mental anchor. It does not replace anaesthesia, of course, but it reliably reduces my discomfort by pulling my attention away from distress and toward something structured, rhythmic and emotionally meaningful.

The same principle applies just as powerfully to emotional suffering. When painful thoughts and rumination activate some of the brain regions involved in processing physical pain, music might help counteract this by modulating the activity of these networks. Other research suggests that music listening can reduce anxiety and intrusive thoughts by dampening the brain’s default mode activity, helping the mind focus outward again. When used intentionally, music can thus disrupt thought loops and offer moments of relief. I call these emotional time-outs.

You do not need to be a trained musician or therapist to use music in this way. In working on my book Good Vibrations: Unlocking the Healing Power of Music (2025), I compiled some specific strategies that anyone can use. Each of them draws on the brain’s natural responsiveness to music. Here are a few that you could try yourself:

‘Musitation’ (music meditation): start by selecting some music that you find pleasant, uplifting or calming. Genre does not matter – what matters is how it makes you feel. I often use uplifting jazz, Bach cantatas or dance music. Find a quiet, comfortable place to listen. As you listen, synchronise your breath with the rhythm: inhale through the nose for about four beats, exhale slowly for six to nine beats (longer than the inhale). Once you get into a rhythm with your breathing, focus your attention on the music. Follow the phrases, harmonies, emotional arcs. When your mind drifts, gently return your focus to the music. Optionally, you can also use affirmations: silently repeating phrases such as ‘breathe’, ‘relax’ or ‘let it flow’ as you exhale. These help anchor attention and calm the nervous system.

start by selecting some music that you find pleasant, uplifting or calming. Genre does not matter – what matters is how it makes you feel. I often use uplifting jazz, Bach cantatas or dance music. Find a quiet, comfortable place to listen. As you listen, synchronise your breath with the rhythm: inhale through the nose for about four beats, exhale slowly for six to nine beats (longer than the inhale). Once you get into a rhythm with your breathing, focus your attention on the music. Follow the phrases, harmonies, emotional arcs. When your mind drifts, gently return your focus to the music. Optionally, you can also use affirmations: silently repeating phrases such as ‘breathe’, ‘relax’ or ‘let it flow’ as you exhale. These help anchor attention and calm the nervous system. Emotional reset: name the emotion you’re feeling, bringing it into awareness (eg, ‘I feel anxious’). Then, begin ‘musitation’, as described above, using the breath and music together to soothe and steady yourself. As you listen, see if you can start to shift your perspective. Let the music you’ve chosen help you find something positive, or even humorous, in the situation. Finally, allow yourself to let go of the thoughts that have been troubling you, focusing now on what you want to do next.

name the emotion you’re feeling, bringing it into awareness (eg, ‘I feel anxious’). Then, begin ‘musitation’, as described above, using the breath and music together to soothe and steady yourself. As you listen, see if you can start to shift your perspective. Let the music you’ve chosen help you find something positive, or even humorous, in the situation. Finally, allow yourself to let go of the thoughts that have been troubling you, focusing now on what you want to do next. Emotionally shifting playlists: this is a technique for guiding yourself from one emotional state toward another. You can create your playlist ahead of time to use when you’re feeling a certain emotion. Start where you are: begin with a track that matches the emotional state that you are looking to shift. This provides a sense of recognition and comfort. Then, choose subsequent tracks that gradually shift toward the emotional state you would like to reach – eg, calmer, more optimistic, or more energised. (You can also practise this approach when you are in a good mood, using purely positive music to train your brain to associate it with positive states.)

The power of music to shift thoughts and emotions goes beyond individual listening, of course. Shared musical activities, from choirs to drumming circles to concerts, promote connection and belonging. Participating in group musical activities can help counteract the isolation that often accompanies conditions such as depression. Music’s social bonding effect is deeply rooted: synchronising with others through rhythm and song is believed to be an evolutionarily ancient mechanism for strengthening human ties. It may work in part by engaging the same neurochemical systems (such as the endogenous opioid system) that underlie trust, warmth and emotional closeness. These neurochemical mechanisms lie at the heart of what makes us feel happy and connected.

Although the mind will always wander, and life will always present stress, pain and challenge, we are not powerless. Whether you are alone or with others, music offers accessible ways to soothe distress, redirect attention and create space for recovery. When you find yourself caught in a spiral of worry or rumination, experiment with music. Choose a piece that speaks to you. Do not just listen – engage with it. Tap your fingers, breathe with the rhythm, let the structure of the music draw you in. Let the music interrupt the noise and help you come home to yourself.