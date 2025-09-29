I’m doing my best

7 MINUTES

Bad art, good laughs – a street portraitist’s lacklustre work animates a city

‘I tried. I’m sorry.’

The charming short I’m Doing My Best captures Willy Kosovich, an amateur artist from Berlin, as he sketches strangers for free on the streets of Sheffield in England. The UK director Rosie Baldwin captures Kosovich giving the activity his all over the course of the day, even as he often ends up apologising for the endearing if lacklustre results – his two years of street portrait experience having apparently yielded few artistic breakthroughs. More than just a good laugh – although it certainly is that – the resulting short documentary captures the small, unexpected joys that can arise when strangers connect and open up in novel ways.

PLEASURES AND PASTIMESJOYLAUGHTER AND COMEDY

Director: Rosie Baldwin

