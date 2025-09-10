Great books explained: the radical world of William Blake

19 MINUTES

Embrace conflict, reject authority – William Blake’s radical vision of a meaningful life

In every voice: in every ban,
The mind-forg’d manacles I hear
– From ‘London’ in Songs of Experience

The English writer and artist William Blake (1757-1827) held radical, often enigmatic, views of what it meant to live a meaningful life. His ideas, expressed in self-printed and wondrously illustrated books of poetry, reject most forms of authority and embrace the full spectrum of human emotion in all its contradictions. In this instalment of the YouTube series Great Books Explained, the UK curator, gallerist and video essayist James Payne focuses on two of Blake’s most famous works: the companion volumes Songs of Innocence (1789) and Songs of Experience (1794). Through this lens, Payne details how Blake’s worldview was shaped by intense mystical visions and the principles of the French Revolution, particularly the concept of liberty.

THINKERS AND THEORIESPOETRYSPIRITUALITY AND RELIGION

Video by Great Books Explained

Explore more

Photo of an elderly man with a beard wearing a hat and glasses, holding a notebook in a sunlit forest.
MINDFULNESS AND MEDITATION

There’s a nourishing calm in quietly wandering, far from goals and distractions

Directed by Mykhailo Bogdanov

Illustration of a room with a plant on a table, soft coloured walls and a window with curtains.
POETRY

‘You are me; I am you’ – a trans poet’s evocative message to her former self

Video by On Being

Black and white photo of two elderly women sitting on a wooden bench in a chapel with heads bowed, one has a handbag beside her.
MINDFULNESS AND MEDITATION

Find meditation really boring? You’re not the only one

Other practices like sermons, yoga and retreats can also trigger ‘spiritual boredom’. Here’s why it’s normal and even useful

by Thomas Goetz

People on a boat deck taking a selfie against a city skyline with clear blue sky, towels and sun hats visible.
PLEASURES AND PASTIMES

Plato warned that some pleasures separate us from reality

The contemporary obsession with feeling good might mean we’re losing sight of what makes life genuinely meaningful

by Derek van Zoonen

Pencil sketches of six faces and profiles on paper including bearded men and a woman with hair tied back.
MEANING AND THE GOOD LIFE

As if

Why we should embrace beliefs or stories that may not be, strictly speaking, true but are to some extent useful or good

by Sam Dresser

Black and white photo of soldiers and damaged tanks under trees in a wartime setting. One soldier crouches in the foreground.
CONFLICT AND CONFLICT RESOLUTION

An unlikely meeting that shaped history

The diplomatic intervention by a philosopher on a president shows the extraordinary consequences of unlikely meetings

by Sam Dresser

Black and white photo of an elderly man with glasses and a moustache wearing a suit, sitting in a patterned chair.
THINKERS AND THEORIES

‘Man cannot stand a meaningless life’ – a conversation with Carl Jung at 84

Video by Face to Face

Marble sculpture of a dynamic struggle between two naked figures on a dark background, showcasing intricate details and movement.
GENDER

Plato’s challenge to the meaning of manliness still resonates

Even in ancient Greece, Plato questioned whether gender norms around masculinity were good for men’s individual freedom

by Yancy Hughes Dominick