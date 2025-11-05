Inside time

35 MINUTES

From prison, a bank robber and acclaimed author reflects on time

The short documentary Inside Time (2007) captures the Canadian bank robber and best-selling author Stephen Reid telling his extraordinary life story amid an 18-year prison sentence. With natural charisma and a sharp, introspective mind, Reid recalls how a difficult childhood and struggles with addiction led to an adulthood spent in and out of detention – including time for his role in the Stopwatch Gang, a prolific and infamously organised group of bank robbers. The film unfolds entirely in his own words as he weaves personal memoir with philosophical reflections on the nature of time, deeply shaped by his years in lock-up. What gradually emerges isn’t a straightforward redemption arc but something far more circuitous – a reminder that self-understanding, like so many facets of life, rarely moves in a straight line.

Reid’s crime novel Jackrabbit Parole, released in 1986 during an earlier prison term, won critical plaudits and became a Canadian bestseller. His second book, an acclaimed collection of essays titled A Crowbar in the Buddhist Garden: Writing from Prison, was published in 2012. Reid was released in 2015 and died in 2018, aged 68.

VIRTUES AND VICESADDICTIONMEMOIR

Director: Jason Young

Producer: Annette Clarke

Website: National Film Board of Canada

Explore more

A crowd enveloped in pink smoke on a city street, with people wearing hoodies and jackets, and buildings in the background.
CIVIC LIFE

Experiments in resistance

When I tested people’s blood after a protest, I discovered that science itself could be a form of dissent

Alexander Samuel, as told to Christine Ro

A large daddy longlegs spider on the ceiling with many tiny baby spiders nearby.
FEAR AND PHOBIA

Arachnophobia

I’ve always been terrified of spiders, yet one day I adopted the daddy longlegs in my bathroom

by Ruth Kogen Goodwin

Watercolour painting of a person in red near a foggy lake with a tree and red leaves in the foreground.
VIOLENCE AND AGGRESSION

Brother love

After my brother Chris died by suicide, my other brother Dave tried to kill me. Here’s how I survived

by Anita Lambert

A person handling several 1000 Kenyan shilling banknotes at a desk, with motion blur on one note being moved.
MONEY AND ECONOMICS

Accidental millionaire

When a big deposit appeared from nowhere in my account, it changed my life – but not how you’d think

by Kelvin Njeri

Photo of a group of young people taking a selfie with a smartphone outdoors in a busy urban setting.
PERSONALITY

Is narcissism really on the rise among younger generations?

A fresh investigation of vast numbers of young people from around the world has thrown up some surprising results

by Jakob Pietschnig & Sandra Oberleiter

Two people smiling in front of colourful fish graffiti, the man is sitting in a wheelchair the woman is standing beside him.
CAREGIVING

The circle held

A bike crash left my husband paralysed. What happened next taught me something profound about community

by Sadie Witkowski

Three people laughing and holding drinks at a party, showing hands and faces partially, with a joyful atmosphere.
COMMUNICATION AND LANGUAGE

Mind the accent

When I spoke like someone I wasn’t, people listened more closely. What did that say about them – and me?

by Erica Mayor

A colourful plush owl toy with polka-dot wings hanging indoors against a polka-dotted wall background.
PARENTING AND FAMILIES

Again, again, again

I’m not infertile, but I experience recurrent miscarriages. I worry about how many more I can take

by Jami Nakamura Lin