After four decades in prison, Big D contemplates the brave new world that awaits him

The short documentary Meet Me Halfway captures Darrell ‘Big D’ Wright in a liminal space between incarceration and freedom. After serving 41 years in prison for first-degree murder, Wright finds himself in a hospital bed at the Contra Costa Regional Medical Center outside San Francisco, where he’s been transferred for a leg amputation before re-entering a world that has changed in myriad ways while he’s been locked away. In her atmospheric work, the Spanish-born, San Francisco-based director Laura Tejero Núñez captures Wright reflecting on this dramatic moment of transition, both alone and during a visit from his lawyer and a friend, a former prison inmate now released. While the film is brief and simple in its construction, through Wright’s story, Tejero Núñez crafts a layered, lyrical meditation on freedom.