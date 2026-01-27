The power of the pentatonic scale

3 MINUTES

How Bobby McFerrin draws out mesmerising music from any audience

In this video captured at the World Science Festival in New York City in 2009, the US musician Bobby McFerrin engages the crowd in a collective experiment in music-making. With very little cueing besides the introduction of a few notes corresponding to his body movements, McFerrin hops around the stage, prompting an entertaining – and even beautiful – off-the-cuff collaboration between artist and audience. Beyond the audiovisual delight of it all, the performance gestures toward a certain universality of music, even among those who may not consider themselves especially musical. The clip is excerpted from a longer panel discussion titled Notes and Neurons: In Search of the Common Chorus.

MUSICCOMMUNICATION AND LANGUAGETHEATRE AND PERFORMANCE

Video by World Science Festival

Performer: Bobby McFerrin

Explore more

Marble sculpture of a seated figure playing a harp on a grey background.
MUSIC

Ancient Greek ideas of attunement can breathe new life into music

In Athenian philosophy, attunement is important not only in music, but also for moods, attitudes and states of mind

by John Bagby

People dancing at an outdoor festival, colourful tents in background, clear blue sky overhead.
MUSIC

The beats that make us want to move

Some musical rhythms are built to get us bobbing, foot-tapping or dancing. Researchers show how rhythmic complexity matters

by Matt Huston

Photo of a man playing a violin in a columned, mosaic-tiled hall with people walking in the background.
MUSIC

Music is a philosophy, rich in ideas that language cannot say

Musical thinking offers a means for composing our lives and a philosophical foundation that embraces both sound and silence

by Xenia Hanusiak

Photo of a person with eyes closed, hands on cheeks, wearing a wristband and large hoop earrings in a dimly lit setting.
MUSIC

Can you ‘feel’ the music? You’re probably an empathetic person

People who are more empathic toward others are also more likely to have more feeling for the emotions communicated in music

by Benjamin Tabak & Zachary Wallmark

Black and white photo of a person playing a piano with an ornate music stand.
MUSIC
5

How to listen to, and enjoy, classical music

Whether you’re a newbie or an aficionado, these ways to navigate and approach the genre will enrich your experience

by Lawrence Kramer

Photo of three humpback whales swimming underwater in a dark blue ocean, illuminated by sunlight filtering through the water.
MUSIC

I learned to hear the music of Earth’s underwater musicians

If we consider the sounds of whales and other organisms with an open mind, we find a strange beauty – and can even join in

by David Rothenberg

Illustration of a blue-colored woman balancing on one leg surrounded by plants, flowers, a crab, berries, mushrooms, and a turtle.
DANCE
1

Every culture dances. So why did humans evolve to get down?

Directed by Rosanna Wan and Andrew Khosravani

Photo of a woman singing passionately into a microphone wearing a sparkling black and gold dress on a dark stage.
MUSIC

The jazz singer’s mind shows us how to improvise through life itself

Be more jazz: by letting go and embodying the present, you can learn to transform the mundane into the transcendent

by Melissa Forbes