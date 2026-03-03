Making it fit

5 MINUTES

How queer last rites became unique celebrations of life

In the 1980s and 1990s, doctors, nurses, funeral homes and family members sometimes refused care to people with AIDS due to fear and stigma. In the gay community, activists and friends often stepped forward to fill this void, tending to the ill, preparing their bodies after death and organising remembrances to ensure that the departed were treated with dignity. This lineage of intimate communal care continues today in the LGBTQ+ community, especially for trans people whose family members might misgender them after death.

In this animated short, the London-based filmmaker Mariana Leal explores this legacy of care with a delicate, thoughtful touch, offering glimpses of ceremonies that feel personal, intimate and closely attuned to the lives they commemorate. The piece was developed in dialogue with the British social anthropologist Hannah Rumble, who specialises in ‘death, dying and disposal’, and was in part inspired by the Death Positive Movement, which aims to reframe and remove taboos around death in society.

GRIEFDEATH AND DYINGSEX AND SEXUALITY

Director: Mariana Leal

Producer: Abigail Addison

Website: Animate Projects

Explore more

Close-up of an elderly woman’s face with eyes closed, light grey hair, and a blurred brown background. Her expression is calm.
DEATH AND DYING
4

Why one death doula sees an examined death as vital to a good life

A film by Annie Marr

Animated scene of a woman comforting a man at a kitchen table, with one hand resting of his back.
LOVE

Caregiving is the highest form of love in this powerful family portrait

Directed by William D Caballero

Painting of Black people in bright clothing picking cotton in a field, surrounded by white cotton plants with green leaves.
ARTISTS AND ART HISTORY

Should art heal the centuries of racial violence and injustice in the US?

Directed by Taylor Rees

A child’s hand resting on an elderly person’s hands.
LIFE STAGES

Learning to inhale

I brought my newborn to visit a hospice patient. It took me far from what I’d thought medicine was

by Lynn Hallarman

Illustration of a woman with a short black hair wearing red panties clutching her chest in a black and white bathroom with a checkered floor, green plant, bath, sink, toilet, and red towel.
AGEING

A single grey hair springs to life in a playful exploration of ageing anxiety

Directed by Eilidh Nicoll

An old, weathered boat hull is grounded in a field with two bare trees under a cloudy sky.
TRADITIONAL ARTS
5

Scottish Gaelic songs send a message in a bottle across the oceans of time

Directed by Jamie Chambers

Ancient mosaic depicting a lounging skeleton with Greek text, an amphora, a loaf of bread and a platter on a dark background.
DEATH AND DYING
7

Reflections on mortality can help you live well now – here’s how

For me and many others, contemplating death has clarified what matters. These curiosity-based exercises will get you started

by Joanna Ebenstein

A child’s drawing of a person in front of a red door, playing a pink electric guitar with lightning bolts around them.
PARENTING AND FAMILIES
1

Ethan ponders his daughter’s future without him in this celebrated short

Directed by Ethan Barrett