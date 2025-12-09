Esther Perel and Margie Nichols on polyamory

4 MINUTES

More than laissez-faire love – demystifying modern polyamory

Even as polyamory – that is, relationships that include consensually non-monogamous romantic attachments – has become increasingly visible and accepted in many parts of the world, the concept remains subject to widespread misconceptions. In this lively discussion, the American psychologist and sex therapist Margie Nichols and the Belgian American psychotherapist Esther Perel briefly touch on the meaning, history and prevalence of polyamory. In doing so they note that, while polyamorous relationships often have a sexual component, they are also about community and emotional connection, and often require more communication than traditional monogamous ones.

LOVECOMMUNITYSEX AND SEXUALITY

Video by Esther Perel

