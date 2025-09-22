How to be happier in five steps (with zero weird tricks)

9 MINUTES

We’re naturally bad at predicting what will make us happy. Here’s how to adjust

A difficult truth about being human is that our brains aren’t ‘wired’ to make us feel content, or even to intuit what’s most likely to bring us contentment. However, as Laurie Santos, professor of psychology at Yale, explains in this short video for The Well, this doesn’t mean we’re doomed to spend our lives churning away on the hedonic treadmill. Drawing on relevant research, she highlights the wide gap between what many people believe will make them happy – improvements to their finances and social status – and what’s actually been shown to increase happiness over time – being ‘other-oriented’, practising gratitude, and moving one’s body. Further, Santos lays out a comprehensive, data-backed plan for readjusting one’s sails to better navigate these ‘evolutionary biases’.

HAPPINESSCHANGE AND SELF-DEVELOPMENTEMOTION REGULATION

Video by The Well

Explore more

An elderly man seated on a city street as skateboarders perform tricks around him.
HAPPINESS

Where are you on the ‘happiness curve’?

When I came across the U-shaped happiness curve, I knew I had to act if I wanted to buck the midlife average

by Richard Fisher

A woman and dog standing in a cobblestone street, by an outdoor travel advertisement showing a plane wing and sunset.
EMOTION REGULATION

How to resist everyday temptations

Acting on impulse often feels good at first, but brings trouble later. Understanding these urges can help you control them

by Peggilee Wupperman

Black and white photo of a group of people dancing outdoors, with a man in a striped shirt in the foreground.
NEURODIVERSITY

How to thrive as a highly sensitive person

In this noisy world, being highly sensitive is a challenge. But learn to manage overwhelm and you can reap the upsides too

by Jadzia Jagiellowicz

An adult and child looking at Santa inside a large snow globe with snowy trees at dusk.
EMOTION REGULATION

Seeing all the parts of a tough situation

Taking a difficult experience and inspecting its elements might help us feel better about it

by Matt Huston

People in a small, well-lit Japanese restaurant or bar, with a menu on the wall and beverages on the counter.
COMMUNICATION AND LANGUAGE

A little Japanese trick for saying ‘no’

If an outright refusal feels rude but you don’t want to have to explain, here’s how to say ‘no’ the Japanese way

by Richard Fisher

A person using a Minibank ATM next to a Celine advert with an electric scooter parked nearby.
KNOWLEDGE AND REASON

Why we choose to avoid information that’s right in front of us

Knowing the reasons people opt not to know – and the consequences of that choice – could help us see when it’s problematic

by Jeremy L Foust

Four people swimming in a lake surrounded by foggy hills under a cloudy sky.
BODY-BASED THERAPY

How to take the plunge – from cold showers to icy swims

There’s growing evidence for the psychological and health benefits of cold-water immersion. Here’s how to get started

by Jenny Favell

Illustration of two stylised people running on a boardwalk near the sea with telegraph poles and wires in the background.
GOALS AND MOTIVATION

How increasing short-term pleasure can help you achieve your long-term goals

Video by TED-Ed