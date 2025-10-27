Devil in the room

8 MINUTES

When dreams touch reality – the liminal world of sleep paralysis

Have you ever woken from a deep sleep, totally lucid but unable to move? Devil in the Room explores this space between dream and reality, explaining the science and history behind sleep paralysis – a mystifying and often terrifying phenomenon in which dreams intrude upon waking life. Through evocative stop-motion animation and puppets, the UK director Carla MacKinnon recreates these waking dreams, bringing to life spiders that seem to crawl out from under the bed, and the feeling of a monstrous presence lurking just out of sight.

SLEEP AND DREAMSALTERED STATESSLEEP PROBLEMS

Director: Carla MacKinnon

Producer: James Mullighan

