When dreams touch reality – the liminal world of sleep paralysis

Have you ever woken from a deep sleep, totally lucid but unable to move? Devil in the Room explores this space between dream and reality, explaining the science and history behind sleep paralysis – a mystifying and often terrifying phenomenon in which dreams intrude upon waking life. Through evocative stop-motion animation and puppets, the UK director Carla MacKinnon recreates these waking dreams, bringing to life spiders that seem to crawl out from under the bed, and the feeling of a monstrous presence lurking just out of sight.
Sleep is important, but not that important
It’s good that we’re taking sleep more seriously than we used to, but the messaging about its importance has gone too far
by Alice Gregory