When dreams touch reality – the liminal world of sleep paralysis

Have you ever woken from a deep sleep, totally lucid but unable to move? Devil in the Room explores this space between dream and reality, explaining the science and history behind sleep paralysis – a mystifying and often terrifying phenomenon in which dreams intrude upon waking life. Through evocative stop-motion animation and puppets, the UK director Carla MacKinnon recreates these waking dreams, bringing to life spiders that seem to crawl out from under the bed, and the feeling of a monstrous presence lurking just out of sight.