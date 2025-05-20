An Aboriginal painter depicts scenes from her youth in this beautiful short

Born in Ntaria, in Arrernte country, and living in Anmatyerre country, Grace Kemarre Robinya has long painted the vibrant details of life in these vast, remote regions of central Australia. For this short, Robinya collaborates with the Australian filmmaker Jonathan Daw to bring her imagery – rich with layers, colours and patterns – to animated life. Mining her memory, she depicts and describes a scene from her youth, populated by clanking cowboys, playful children, hard-working women, fighting dogs and beasts of burden. For most viewers, the result is likely to feel surprising, not only for Robinya’s distinctive visual style and the glimpse it offers into a unique way of life, but also for her non-narrative approach to storytelling – a feature characteristic of Aboriginal traditions.