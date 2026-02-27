How to maintain healthy stress levels

Don’t avoid stressors. Learn to navigate the stress spectrum

Stress gets a bad rap. However, as Mirela Habibovic, an associate professor of psychology at Tilburg University in the Netherlands, explores in this video, even though most of us rarely encounter the dangers these systems largely evolved to evade, it still has a vital and even positive role to play in our everyday lives. Introducing viewers to what she calls the ‘stress spectrum’, Habibovic discusses how temporarily elevated stress levels can help us get motivated, focus on a task and complete it at a higher level. Exploring how both sustained high (burnout) and low (bore-out) stress levels can have negative health consequences, Habibovic provides a helpful guide to leveraging what we know about the stress spectrum to our advantage.

MENTAL HEALTHANXIETYHAPPINESS

Video by University of the Netherlands

Photo of people with luggage in a busy airport terminal looking up, possibly checking flight information on display boards.
RESILIENCE AND FLEXIBILITY

Why some people are at higher risk of ‘stress contagion’

Our stress levels don’t rise and fall in isolation. Grasping the social side of stress could help us manage it better

by Shihan Li

Photo of nine matches in a row, progressing from unused to completely burnt.
MENTAL HEALTH

How to recover from burnout

Feeling worn down, checked out, or bitter about work? The answer is not to ‘just work harder’. Try these steps instead

by Debbie Sorensen

Painting of a serene river scene with distant houses and trees reflecting in the water under a hazy blue sky.
WORRY AND RUMINATION
6

How to feel less stressed

Everyone handles stress differently. The ‘4Ds’ approach is about helping you find the coping strategies that work for you

by Warren Mansell & Louise Mansell

Photo of hands nervously fidgeting with fingers in focus, soft background of dark jeans visible.
WORRY AND RUMINATION

Here’s how to take back your life from long-term worrying

Long after they’ve gone, stressors can cause harm to your health. These psychological techniques offer a powerful defence

by Dane McCarrick & Daryl O’Connor

Photo of a racing driver in a helmet and suit, adjusting gear, seen through a reflection or a glass surface.
GOALS AND MOTIVATION
5

How to perform well under pressure

Ditch the tough talk, it won’t help. Instead cultivate your mental flexibility so you can handle whatever comes your way

by Josephine Perry

Photo of a smiling person taking a selfie indoors, wearing a blue and yellow jumper, with plants and a clock in the background.
EMOTIONS
8

What makes ‘toxic positivity’ different from a healthy attitude

Influencers and self-help gurus are preaching a form of positive psychology that risks doing more harm than good

by Lucas Dixon

Photo of a serene woman outdoors with closed eyes in a black top, blurred landscape in the background.
EMOTION REGULATION

The interplay between breath and emotion – and how to access it

Video by Dr Tracey Marks

Abstract painting with colourful overlapping circles and segments creating dynamic patterns and contrasts.
WORK AND VOCATION
2

How to craft a harmonious life

Forget the ideal of work/life balance – your needs and interests are much richer than that, and your life can be too

by Jessica de Bloom & Merly Kosenkranius