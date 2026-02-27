Don’t avoid stressors. Learn to navigate the stress spectrum

English subtitles for this video are available by clicking the CC button at the top right of the video player.

Stress gets a bad rap. However, as Mirela Habibovic, an associate professor of psychology at Tilburg University in the Netherlands, explores in this video, even though most of us rarely encounter the dangers these systems largely evolved to evade, it still has a vital and even positive role to play in our everyday lives. Introducing viewers to what she calls the ‘stress spectrum’, Habibovic discusses how temporarily elevated stress levels can help us get motivated, focus on a task and complete it at a higher level. Exploring how both sustained high (burnout) and low (bore-out) stress levels can have negative health consequences, Habibovic provides a helpful guide to leveraging what we know about the stress spectrum to our advantage.