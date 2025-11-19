From sports to business, mental imagery can boost outcomes

Can ‘visualising’ successes really lead to better outcomes? In this short from BBC Ideas, Radha Modgil, a doctor and presenter, Ashley Pople, an economist at the University of Oxford, and Jennifer Cumming, a sports psychologist at the University of Birmingham, draw on their areas of expertise to explain mental imagery methods backed by research. They detail how these techniques work at the brain level and discuss studies that have demonstrated their efficacy in fields ranging from exercise to entrepreneurship. The video then offers practical guidance on using mental imagery effectively in everyday goal-setting and decision-making.