Love and morality might seem like separate realms – one concerned with unruly feelings, the other with universal rules. But in this video, Meghan Sullivan, a professor of philosophy at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, argues that the two can, and perhaps should, be deeply intertwined. Drawing on ancient moral traditions, Sullivan explores the concept of a ‘love ethic’, showing how the feeling can be meaningfully incorporated into our moral calculations. Rethinking love in ethical terms, and considering ethics through the lens of love, she suggests that such an approach could help address contemporary social fractures – from political polarisation to the dehumanising effects of social media, where people often respond to abstractions rather than to the individuals behind the keyboard.
How to love better
More than just a feeling, love can guide our moral compasses
Video by The Well
Your sense of right and wrong is interwoven with your personality
Personality traits such as agreeableness and openness to experience can help explain differences in moral judgment
by Luke D Smillie & Milan Andrejević
The problem with love is deciding who’s doing the dishes
The modern rhetoric of love is all about caring and sharing, and very little about equality and justice. Can philosophy help?
by Patricia Marino
Marge and Homer’s ice cream argument, or why metaethics matters
Metaethics is about the meaning of our moral concepts, which are so consequential for moral debates and behaviour
by Rachel Handley
‘Moral molecules’ – a new theory of what goodness is made of
Seven basic moral elements could be the building blocks of morality, recombining as needed to form new moral molecules
by Oliver Scott Curry, Mark Alfano, Mark Brandt & Christine Pelican
Young children use reason, not gut feelings, to decide moral issues
It’s not just ‘gut feelings’: humans form moral judgments that align with moral principles and beliefs from a young age
by Audun Dahl