Living with sexual OCD

Sexual OCD doesn’t fit the stereotypes. That compounds the pain

Sexual obsessive-compulsive disorder is a prevalent subtype of the condition. However, for people who experience it, it seems anything but commonplace, as distressing intrusive thoughts deeply at odds with their own moral compass lead them to wonder if they’re sexually immoral. When the condition is untreated, it can feel like they are harbouring a deep secret that can never be spoken. This, combined with the fact that the subtype doesn’t comport with stereotypes about the disorder as a deep fixation on cleanliness, can make it especially hard for those living with sexual OCD to reach out for professional help.

In this short from ABC Science, a young man named Martin shares his story of having his life interrupted by disturbing, intrusive sexual thoughts that made him feel like a ‘pervert’ and ‘evil’. He also shares how, in time and with professional help, he was able to better understand his OCD as a medical problem rather a character flaw that made him irredeemable, and to begin to enjoy life again.

Video by ABC Science

Explore more

