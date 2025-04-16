X CLOSE
TherapeiaEudaimoniaPoiesis
AboutContact
Search
Menu
Psyche
DonateNewsletter
SIGN IN
A rugby player embracing one of his teammates.

South Africa’s Siya Kolisi and Handre Pollard after winning the Rugby World Cup Final in 2019. Photo by Edgar Su/Reuters

i

Guide

How to be a resilient, adaptable leader

In times of change and pressure, a set of skills known as ‘psychological flexibility’ can help you and your team to thrive

South Africa’s Siya Kolisi and Handre Pollard after winning the Rugby World Cup Final in 2019. Photo by Edgar Su/Reuters

Save

Share

Post

Email

Selda Koydemir

is a London-based psychotherapist, wellbeing consultant and researcher. She runs a private practice, providing therapy for adults as well as coaching and consultancy for leaders and organisations. She is an adjunct professor of psychology at the University of Bamberg in Germany. On her blog Modern Virtue, she writes about emotional wellbeing, psychological flexibility and mental health.

Edited by Christian Jarrett

Save

Share

Post

Email

Need to know

Against the backdrop of political change, the rise in remote working, widespread budget cuts and the growing prevalence of mental health difficulties, being a leader has arguably become more challenging than ever. Many of the leaders I work with have told me about their struggles to manage constant change and uncertainty, while supporting both their own wellbeing and that of their teams.

If you’re a manager, you might be juggling a mix of office-based and remote staff, resolving conflicts among diverse teams, or addressing the growing mental health challenges of your colleagues and employees.

Or perhaps you’re leading a youth sports team, and you’ve noticed the intense expectations of parents or the effect of harsh social media judgments on your players’ confidence. Even if you’re leading in a seemingly lower stakes context, such as running an online book club, you’ve probably found it can bring its own scrutiny and challenges.

Successfully leading under pressure and change requires more than technical expertise – it demands the ability to cope with personal struggles, manage change and maintain wellbeing. Whereas traditional leadership training often focuses on strategy, project management or performance metrics, in this Guide I’m going to help you hone the psychological skills that can help you better navigate uncertainty and drive long-term success.

By developing what’s known as ‘psychological flexibility’, you can earn greater respect, increase satisfaction among your team, manage your distressing emotions more effectively, and stay focused on what truly matters to you. With a clear understanding of your core values, you’ll be able to take purposeful action toward your goals and respond thoughtfully – rather than react impulsively – under pressure. Without this flexibility, you’re more likely to experience stress and burnout, struggle with team dynamics, and face breakdowns in communication and engagement.

What is psychological flexibility?

Stated formally, psychological flexibility is the ability to adapt to shifting circumstances, use your mental and emotional resources accordingly, and keep the bigger picture in mind while staying aligned with your values.

Imagine you’re driving to the beach with friends. Along the way, you hit traffic, roadblocks and unexpected detours. Your friends chime in with alternate routes or distractions, and frustration creeps in. But, instead of getting stuck or giving up, you adjust, reassess, and keep moving toward your destination. Psychological flexibility works the same way. As a leader, you’ll face external challenges and internal doubts, but staying adaptable – acknowledging obstacles without losing sight of your goals – allows you to navigate uncertainty with confidence and composure.

For a great example of what psychologically flexible leadership looks like in practice, consider Siya Kolisi, the captain of South Africa’s national rugby team. In a widely shared press conference, a reporter criticised one of his teammates for making a costly mistake. Many leaders might have responded defensively or shifted blame. But Kolisi took a different approach. He remained composed, refocusing the conversation on the inevitability of mistakes, the importance of learning, acting as a team, and the next play. This is just one example. Again and again, Kolisi has demonstrated a remarkable capacity to focus on his team’s success, build trust, and guide his team through challenges with agility. His leadership is defined not by rigid control, but by his ability to adjust and adapt – it’s a masterclass in psychological flexibility.

In this Guide, I’ll walk you through the essential components of psychological flexibility, and provide practical strategies you can integrate into your leadership. That said, I want to acknowledge that preventing burnout and managing uncertainty requires more than individual effort – it demands systemic support and healthy workplace cultures. Psychological flexibility is not a cure-all, nor is it an easy skill to master. It takes time and practice.

But remember, you don’t have to overhaul your approach overnight. Small changes can make a meaningful difference. Starting with just one strategy can set the foundation for a more flexible, resilient and effective leadership style.

While professional coaching or therapy can be valuable for growing your psychological flexibility, you can develop many of the key skills yourself through daily practice. Whether you’re leading a corporation, a start-up, a civil service team, a small business, a community initiative, a sports team or even an online book club, you can benefit hugely from the principles of psychological flexibility.

What to do

Practise accepting your difficult emotions

As a leader, you may find yourself suppressing or avoiding difficult emotions and thoughts, such as doubts or worries, fearing they’ll undermine your performance or make you appear weak.

A leader of a large non-profit organisation I worked with, who I’ll call Daniela, struggled with anxiety over difficult conversations, such as giving feedback or addressing performance issues. To avoid discomfort, she postponed or sidestepped these discussions entirely. But this avoidance had consequences – her team missed out on opportunities for growth, and trust within the group eroded.

Think of a Chinese finger trap. The instinct to pull away only tightens its grip, making escape impossible. The counterintuitive solution is to push inward first, then release. Similarly, the more you struggle against your internal experiences, the more they entangle you. True relief comes from leaning into discomfort rather than resisting it.

Accepting unpleasant emotions doesn’t mean wallowing in them or expressing every emotion you feel; it means learning to coexist with them without being consumed by them. Picture yourself as a mountain, steady and unshaken, while thoughts and emotions drift past like shifting clouds. Some are dark and stormy, others light and calm. The mountain stands firm, rooted in its essence. By acknowledging discomfort instead of resisting it, you remain grounded even in turbulent times.

In a recent study my colleagues and I conducted with managers in Turkey from a range of sectors including finance, health and education, we found that leaders who were more inclined to avoid their difficult emotions and thoughts also tended to have team members with poorer psychological wellbeing. This association was partly explained by their team members saying that their basic psychological needs (for autonomy, and feeling competent and connected to others) were not being met. Our interpretation is that managers’ emotional avoidance interfered with their ability to support their employees’ psychological needs, leading their teams to feel more frustrated and disengaged. When you constantly avoid your inner experiences, you risk creating an environment where others feel they must do the same – stifling trust, communication and collaboration.

A better approach is the willingness to experience emotions and thoughts without resistance, despite the discomfort. Instead of fighting a thought that tells you you’re not good enough, or pushing away feelings of anxiety, allow them to be present without letting them dictate your actions. Leaders who practise acceptance make clearer decisions under pressure, and foster stronger connections with their teams.

Daniela eventually embraced this approach. Instead of letting her discomfort steer her away from crucial conversations, she acknowledged her anxiety without letting it control her, and allowed herself to engage fully in those conversations. This shift strengthened trust and collaboration within her team.

One way to reframe discomfort is to see emotions and thoughts as different flavours – some sweet, some sour, some sharp. Rather than sorting them into ‘good’ or ‘bad’, consider what flavour label is appropriate for your feelings. Also, recognise your emotions as an intrinsic part of being human. You might even try ‘inviting your emotions to tea’ – take your time, sit with them, observe them, and aim to better understand the reasons for their presence. Paradoxically, this makes them easier to handle.

The language we use to describe emotions matters. For instance, I’ve stopped calling emotions ‘negative’. Instead, I refer to them as ‘unpleasant’ or ‘difficult’. This shift softens my judgment, and makes it easier to approach emotions with some neutrality.

My experience working with clients in both therapy and coaching shows that if you’re just starting out, practising acceptance with every emotion in every situation could feel overwhelming. I suggest beginning with less intense emotions in everyday moments – such as mild sadness, frustration or worry.

Look at the bigger picture

As a leader, it’s easy to get so caught up in immediate challenges that your perspective narrows, making problems feel overwhelming and insurmountable. When this happens, doubts creep in – about yourself, your team, and even the possibility of success.

Take Finn, a college rowing coach who began questioning his abilities when conflicts arose among his team members. In the midst of frustration, he fell into a pattern of narrow thinking: We’ll never win again. This problem is unsolvable. I’m a terrible coach. When stress clouds your judgment in this way, it’s tempting to pin blame on a single person or factor. But this mindset fuels frustration and panic rather than progress.

Whenever you find yourself in this kind of situation, try using mental exercises to help you with perspective-taking – the ability to step back and see the bigger picture. Viewing challenges with distance and objectivity can reduce emotional discomfort and broaden your understanding. Problems rarely have a single cause or only one solution. Stepping back creates space to see multiple angles, leading to better decisions and less distress.

Here are some strategies for gaining perspective:

Create distance from your situation

Self-distancing is a powerful cognitive strategy that helps you step back and process challenges more effectively. It’s the mental equivalent of asking a friend for advice – gaining clarity by viewing the situation from a different angle.

Imagine you’ve just had a difficult conversation with a team member. Maybe they missed a deadline, underperformed, or reacted poorly to feedback. The exchange left you frustrated, and now you keep replaying it in your head.

Instead of reliving it with the same intensity, try shifting your perspective. Picture yourself as an observer watching the interaction unfold – like a camera capturing both you and the other person. Or imagine viewing the situation from a mountaintop, seeing the picture from above.

This subtle shift creates space between you and your emotions, making it easier to process the experience objectively. You might notice details you missed before, recognise alternative explanations, or feel less emotionally entangled. The goal isn’t to dismiss what happened, but to respond with greater clarity and intention.

Ask questions that broaden your view

Sometimes, it’s easier to help others than ourselves. To leverage this advantage, when you next feel stuck in a situation, try asking yourself:

  • What would a person whose opinion you trust do in this situation?
  • If you could time-travel and meet yourself six months in the future, what advice would future-you give to you today?
  • How will this matter look to you a year from now?
  • What would the wisest person you know say or do right now?
  • If a friend were in your situation and came to you for advice, what would you say to them?

Finn gained perspective by imagining a conversation with his future self, who reassured him: This problem is solvable – start by gathering all the facts and identifying any missing pieces. Similarly, asking himself How will this matter look in a year? reminded him that today’s stress is temporary, and emotions lose their intensity over time.

When you try this exercise for yourself, choose questions that resonate with you. Reflect on them in the moment or later, when you’re calmer and free from distractions. Over time, you’ll develop your own go-to questions that prompt a shift to a broader perspective whenever you’re faced with difficult challenges. This will help you to navigate them with greater wisdom, shift from reactive thinking to strategic thinking, make clearer decisions, and approach leadership with greater confidence and composure.

Respond with flexibility

One of the most crucial qualities of flexible leadership is adaptability – the ability to adjust your actions, mindset and communication based on what the situation demands.

What follows is not a formal assessment, but to get an idea about your current flexibility, ask yourself these questions:

  • Can I communicate my ideas in different ways, tailoring my message to fit the needs, backgrounds and communication styles of my team?
  • When faced with a problem, do I consider multiple perspectives rather than defaulting to a single approach?
  • Do I adjust my response when new information emerges, or do I cling to my initial stance even when circumstances change?
  • How well do I handle the unexpected? Can I reassess and pivot when needed?
  • When a strategy isn’t working, do I recognise it quickly and experiment with alternative approaches?

If you answered yes to all or most of these questions, that’s a sign of flexibility. On the other hand, if you see room for growth, here are some suggestions for how you can strengthen your adaptability:

  • Understand your team. Take the time to pay attention to your team members’ different personality types and communication styles. By taking their individual needs into account, you will be able to engage and respond more effectively with them. For example, if one team member prefers detailed instructions while another thrives with broad guidance, adjusting your approach accordingly can improve efficiency and morale.
  • Seek diverse input. Regularly invite perspectives that challenge your own – it will broaden your thinking and prevents blind spots. For example, actively ask quieter team members for their thoughts rather than relying only on the most vocal contributors.
  • Pause before reacting. Instead of reacting defensively to feedback, ask questions and listen with curiosity. For example, if a team member says your emails come across a little abrupt, instead of dismissing it, ask: ‘Can you share an example? I want to improve how I communicate.’
  • Adjust when new information arises. Sticking to an outdated plan can be costly, so be willing to refine your approach as you gather new data. For example, if a project deadline suddenly moves up, reassessing priorities and reallocating tasks – rather than sticking to the original timeline – can help the team stay on track without unnecessary stress.
  • Seek out uncomfortable new experiences. Whether it’s leading a project in a different department, mentoring someone from a different background, or handling a crisis, stepping outside of your comfort zone will build your adaptability. For example, volunteering to lead a cross-functional or multidisciplinary team, or offering support to another leader in a crisis situation, can expose you to different perspectives and problem-solving approaches.

Remember, whenever you feel stuck or resistant to change, pause and ask yourself: What’s another way to approach this? And yet another way?

Choose valued goals despite distress

Just as a property developer needs a blueprint before they can begin construction, an effective leader needs a clear set of personal values to guide their decisions and actions. Values are the personal qualities you want to embody in your leadership. They are not about what you ‘should’ do, but rather about who you genuinely want to be. Values shape how you lead, from listening patiently and speaking with courage to leading with honesty and responding with kindness.

Practising psychological flexibility means choosing your actions based on your values, even when faced with distressing emotions or external obstacles. While perfection isn’t possible, the goal is to live by your values as much as possible. To do this, you need to ensure you are fully aware of your values, that you are acting in line with them, and that you remain committed to them even through difficulties. Here are some steps to help you achieve these three elements of psychological flexibility.

Identify your core values

To lead with greater clarity and purpose, start by identifying the values that truly matter to you. You might have an implicit sense of this already, but it really helps to do this reflective work with conscious intention. Set aside some quiet time to reflect on these questions:

  • How do I want to present myself as a leader?
  • What personal qualities do I want to bring to leadership?
  • How do I want to interact with my team?
  • How can I positively impact those I lead?

While it takes effort, the insights gained from this reflection can be invaluable. They can help you clarify how you want to show up as a leader – whether that means being fully present with your team, treating others with fairness and kindness, fostering trust, striving for excellence, leading with humility, or inspiring those around you.

Another way to explore your values is to look ahead: imagine it’s 10 years from now, and you’re sharing with your team, colleagues or loved ones the most pivotal leadership decisions you’ve made over the past decade. Take time to reflect on the following questions:

  • What major decisions do I imagine sharing with others about my leadership?
  • Which key decisions had the most impact on my leadership journey?
  • Why did I make those decisions? What values were guiding me?
  • How did those decisions shape my leadership style and influence the people I work with?

Reflecting on your own decisions in this way can help you uncover the values that truly guide your leadership. For example, a recent decision I made was to prioritise a team member’s personal development over a looming project deadline. Instead of pushing them to meet the deadline, I gave them a few extra days to attend a professional development workshop.

The core values behind this decision? Growth and empowerment. I believe that fostering the personal and professional growth of my team is worth short-term sacrifices.

You don’t need to identify a long list of values – quality matters more than quantity. If you’re new to this, start with a small set – typically three to five – that truly define the kind of leader you want to be. This keeps your decision-making clear and focused. While values vary from person to person, to give you a better idea, some that frequently come up in my coaching sessions with clients include: (leading/showing up with) integrity, fairness, collaboration, humility, passion, accountability, innovation, creativity and compassion.

During this process, I suggest taking notes and, once you’ve identified your most important core values, writing them down as reminders for yourself. You can also discuss them with your team, but it may be helpful to first gain clarity by committing to specific actions and goals that align with your values, which I discuss below.

Align your actions with your values

Once you’ve identified your values, take an honest look at whether your daily actions align with them.

Start by listing your regular leadership behaviours: how you usually manage projects, the way you typically communicate with your team, and how you go about making daily decisions. Then, identify which of these actions and approaches align with your core values, and which do not. Finally, address any misalignment. For example, if you value being present but often find yourself distracted in conversations, there’s a gap between intention and action. To realign, you could decide to make a conscious effort to remove distractions and give your full attention during team interactions.

On the podcast Lead by Example with Bob Myers, Steve Kerr, head coach of the Golden State Warriors basketball team, highlighted the importance of living out one’s values as a leader. As an example, he reflected on his core value of joy, and how he prioritises hiring individuals who can make training enjoyable and infuse the team with positivity.

Commit to your values

Values only shape leadership if they’re consistently acted upon. To stay connected to your values:

  • Use reminders. I’ve found that writing my core values on sticky notes and placing them somewhere visible in my workspace reinforces my commitment. Find your own way to keep your values front and centre.
  • Revisit your values weekly. Some leaders find it helpful to reflect on their values at the start of each week to guide their decisions. A question I find useful is: What can I do this week to align my actions with this value?
  • Accept discomfort. Living by your values may require tough choices. For instance, if supporting your team is a core value, you may need to decline an important business meeting to be present for a team member in need.

If you don’t go through these deliberate steps of choosing and committing to your values, you may find that you easily default to decisions that are driven by social pressure or the desire to avoid discomfort. In contrast, by prioritising your values, you can stand by your choices, even during challenging times. Research suggests that aligning actions with values not only strengthens leadership but also enhances wellbeing and resilience.

When in doubt, ask yourself: Am I making this choice out of fear, or because it aligns with what truly matters to me? Consistently prioritising your values helps you lead with integrity, confidence and a deep sense of purpose.

Key points – How to be a resilient, adaptable leader

  1. Leading well under pressure and change requires more than technical expertise. It requires a set of psychological and emotional skills known collectively as ‘psychological flexibility’.
  2. Practise accepting your difficult emotions. To begin building your psychological flexibility, try to lean into your discomfort rather than resist it. Renaming your emotions and ‘inviting them to tea’ can help with this.
  3. Look at the bigger picture. Difficult times can narrow your perspective. Use techniques to create psychological distance from your situation, which will help you make better decisions.
  4. Respond with flexibility. Whenever you feel stuck or resistant to change, pause and ask yourself: What’s another way to approach this?
  5. Choose valued goals despite distress. Just as a property developer needs a blueprint before they can begin construction, an effective leader needs a clear set of personal values to guide their decisions and actions – there are steps you can take to identify and commit to your values.

Learn more

Develop present-moment awareness

Another skill that can strengthen your flexibility as a leader is present-moment awareness, or mindfulness, which is an essential aspect of psychological flexibility. This means engaging with the present situation as much as possible, rather than getting lost in distractions – even when the moment is challenging or uncomfortable.

One of the biggest obstacles to staying present is operating on autopilot – going through daily routines without full awareness. This can lead to missed opportunities for deeper connection and creative problem-solving. When you’re fully present in a conversation, group task or meeting, you can truly listen, engage, and respond thoughtfully, rather than reactively. It also opens you up to different perspectives, allowing you to lead with fairness and compassion. Empirical research shows that mindful leaders foster teams with higher wellbeing, job satisfaction and productivity. Mindfulness helps leaders handle challenges more effectively, align with their values, and better understand the needs of their teams.

Traditional mindfulness practices such as meditation can be valuable, but they aren’t the only path to present-moment awareness. Here are two less conventional ways to develop present awareness in your leadership.

Take intentional pauses

Taking deliberate pauses during your work schedule can bring clarity, helping you make better decisions and gain a deeper understanding of situations. Pausing also signals confidence and thoughtfulness – qualities that inspire trust and respect in effective leaders.

  • Set aside reflection time. A few minutes each day or a couple of times a week can help you check in with yourself: how is the team feeling? What emotions are you bringing into your interactions? What recent decisions need re-evaluating? I personally reflect at the start of each week before diving into work – it helps me stay intentional. Many of my clients find it helpful to do this at the start or end of the day. The key is to find a quiet space free from distractions.
  • Encourage reflection within your team. Normalising intentional pauses fosters a culture of grounded, creative and mindful leadership throughout your organisation. You can integrate this by starting meetings with a brief moment to gather thoughts, or scheduling short reflection breaks after major projects to assess lessons learned. When you model this practice consistently, it signals that you value thoughtfulness and presence within your team.

Try expressive writing

Writing about your experiences allows you to better recognise your inner world and gain perspective on challenges, events and relationships. It helps clarify your thoughts and emotions, making it easier to understand them rather than becoming consumed by them. This practice also enhances focus, and strengthens your ability to adapt.

Set aside 20 to 30 minutes a few times a week, or daily if possible, in a quiet, distraction-free environment. Don’t wait for inspiration or worry about perfect writing; just let your thoughts flow freely, as if no one will read it.

If you’re not sure where to start, try these prompts:

  • How am I feeling about my leadership?
  • How am I feeling in general?
  • What has been surprising lately?
  • What is something that needs my attention?
  • What have I learned recently?

Take a moment to reflect on what you’ve written. Are there any recurring themes, insights or emotions that stand out? Consider how these reflections might inform your leadership approach or decision-making. Over time, you may start noticing greater self-awareness, improved presence and a stronger ability to navigate challenges with flexibility and confidence. Most importantly, keep writing – expressive writing is most effective when it becomes a regular habit.

The components of psychological flexibility are interconnected – strengthening one naturally reinforces the others. Developing all aspects will stand the greatest chance of improving your flexibility as a leader, but even small improvements in one area can create meaningful change. For example, acknowledging your internal experiences instead of resisting them and adopting a broader perspective can heighten present-moment awareness, making it easier to act in alignment with your values. Likewise, cultivating present awareness enhances your ability to accept experiences and see different perspectives, while consistently living your values deepens your awareness of both yourself and the world around you.

Links & books

Although not specifically focused on psychological flexibility, the podcast and the blog offered by the leadership development company Reboot are great resources for leaders interested in personal, mindful growth. The content helps leaders manage emotions and choose intentional responses.

In the article ‘5 Strategies to Hold Inner Experiences More Lightly’ (2024) published on my blog Modern Virtue, I explore strategies for dealing with our inner experiences with ease.

The WorkLifePsych podcast, presented by the work psychologist Richard MacKinnon, has a special emphasis on the practical implications of psychological flexibility.

The book Prosocial: Using Evolutionary Science to Build Productive, Equitable, and Collaborative Groups (2019) by Paul W B Atkins, David Sloan Wilson and Steven C Hayes is a valuable resource for leaders. The book integrates relational frame theory and evolutionary science, providing practical information to help leaders and their teams identify and pursue shared values.

The book Emotional Agility: Get Unstuck, Embrace Change, and Thrive in Work and Life (2016) by the psychologist Susan David is one of the best resources on psychological flexibility. It includes a dedicated chapter on flexibility in leadership and the workplace.

Save

Share

Post

Email

Cooperation and collaborationDecision-makingWork and vocation
16 April 2025
Photo of two smiling people in waterproof jackets on a rainy beach, grey skies in the background.

Compassion and empathy

guide

How to make someone feel seen and heard

Validation skills are not only useful for therapists. Learn them and you’ll improve your personal and work relationships

by Caroline Fleck

Ancient mosaic depicting a lounging skeleton with Greek text, an amphora, a loaf of bread and a platter on a dark background.

Death and dying

guide

Reflections on mortality can help you live well now – here’s how

For me and many others, contemplating death has clarified what matters. These curiosity-based exercises will get you started

by Joanna Ebenstein

An aeroplane seen in silhouette, flying against a dramatic sunset sky with clouds.

Love

guide

How to make a long-distance relationship work

Whether an hour or an ocean apart, there will be challenges, but this therapist shows how to make the most of the upsides

by Charlie Huntington