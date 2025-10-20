How to make smart decisions more easily

5 MINUTES

Every choice has an energy cost. Learn to manage your budget

Modern life demands constant decision-making. From mundane choices such as what to wear, to weightier ones about careers or relationships, the process can be exhausting. But not every decision carries the same weight – some are routine and require very little thought, while others are unexpected, complicated or high-stakes, draining far more of our mental energy. Each choice chips away at our reserves, leaving us more prone to impulsive or uncertain judgments. Created with the help of Evan Polman, professor of marketing at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, whose research focuses on decision-making, this TED-Ed animation introduces the psychology of ‘decision fatigue’. Laying out how decision-making can go awry, the short then explains how we might approach choices with greater clarity, conserving energy for the ones that matter most.

DECISION-MAKINGHABITS AND ROUTINESTHINKING AND INTELLIGENCE

Video by TED-Ed

Director: Jolene Tan

Writer: Dan Kwartler

Producers: Anna Bechtol, Abdallah Ewis

