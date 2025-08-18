The problem with psychological storytelling

14 MINUTES

Our world’s complex issues can’t be solved by lone heroes. Our stories should reflect that

It’s easy to understand why superhero stories or James Bond films are popular in Hollywood. In our age of diffuse, interconnected problems, it’s hard for audiences to resist the idea that an extraordinary person or small group might swoop in and save the day. However, as the US writer and filmmaker Namir Khaliq argues in this video essay, adapted from his Psyche Idea, these ‘psychological stories’ put far too much emphasis on individual agency. And because of that, they fail to capture the complex nature of the biggest issues of our time, like climate change and inequality, which are rooted in bad systems rather than the badness of individual actors.

Weaving between pop culture references, Khaliq offers examples of some of the rare instances of ‘sociological storytelling’ in mainstream movies – including The Hunger Games franchise (2012-15) and The Big Short (2015) – that better capture the nature of the problems our world faces. In doing so, he offers a roadmap for creating stories with compelling characters that, nonetheless, don’t make the world’s increasingly intricate issues a puzzle for one hero to untangle, but a vast chess board of systems, circumstances and motivations.

FILMSTORIES AND LITERATURETECHNOLOGY AND MEDIA

Director, writer and narrator: Namir Khaliq

Producer: Adam D’Arpino

Explore more

Illustration of a night scene with musicians performing, a person on a chair, a bird flying and mountains in the background.
MEMORY AND NOSTALGIA

Synchronicity

Long ago, I gave a boy a greenfinch. That moment followed me in ways I’m still puzzling over

by Katia Ariel

Photo of a person reading Tolstoy’s “War and Peace” with a red decorative cover while sitting near a window.
HABITS AND ROUTINES

My year of slow-reading War and Peace

Reading a chapter a day of War and Peace shows how a manageable, regular habit can build into a much bigger accomplishment

by Freya Howarth

Animated character in green robes stands in a lush landscape with mountains and traditional buildings in the background.
MEMORY AND NOSTALGIA

When memories from fiction become part of who you are

Scenes from books, movies and games sometimes carry as much weight as events from people’s own lives. We’re finding out why

by Osman Görkem Çetin

A cityscape at night with two silhouetted figures in the foreground and a full moon above a mountain in the background.
MEANING AND THE GOOD LIFE

We can live well, even though we don’t have a higher purpose

The novelist and poet Ursula K Le Guin shows we can reject nihilism and naive optimism by practising our collective freedom

by Alexis Shotwell

A film still of a woman, Katniss Everdeen from The Hunger Games movie franchise, with a braid standing in a transparent elevator looking out with a thoughtful expression.
FILM

Hollywood’s fixation on the wrong stories won’t help our world

Today’s global problems are caused by broken systems, but the studios still feed us a diet of movies focused on individuals

by Namir Khaliq

Painting of two weasels playing among trees in a vibrantly coloured landscape.
COMMUNICATION AND LANGUAGE

For this unsung philosopher, metaphors make life an adventure

Susanne K Langer understood the indispensable power of metaphors, which allow us to say new things with old words

by Sue Curry Jansen & Jeff Pooley

Photo of a woman with tattoos taking a selfie on a smartphone wearing an off-shoulder dress in front of glass doors.
VIRTUES AND VICES

Social comparison is driving us to despair. It doesn’t have to

In the social media age, it seems impossible not to measure ourselves against others – but we can dodge the worst pitfalls

by Wojciech Kaftański

World map illustration showing physical geography with oceans, continents and elevation.
ETHICS

What makes a map ‘good’? On the ethics of cartography

Rendering the world in a responsible way means wrestling with what gets depicted on a map, how, and for whom

by Nat Case