NOTE TO SELFDIFFICULT EMOTIONS

Vintage clothes: a balm for my perfectionism

Listen to this article

Photo of a person browsing colourful clothes on wooden hangers in a wardrobe, highlighting diverse patterns and textures.

Photo by becca-mchaffie-Fzde/Unsplash

I’m a perfectionist, and it’s not cute. I get stuck in an anxious loop thinking I’ve said the wrong thing; I put off tasks because, try as I might, I struggle to accept the idea that perfect is so often the enemy of good; a ladder in my tights drives me to distraction. My perfectionism feels like an embarrassing character flaw.

I also love fashion, and, in recent years, I’ve developed a love of vintage clothes. I’ve always been drawn to the styles of the past, and moving to a bigger city gave me access to a wealth of vintage shops.

Being a vintage-loving perfectionist has its challenges. Flaws are inescapable: loose threads, tugged seams, a faint discolouration. While wearing a 1930s bias-cut dress to a wedding, I noticed a tear near the hem. Was I responsible for that hole? Or did another woman’s high heel pierce the fabric on a different dance floor 90 years earlier? It was impossible to know, and somehow that uncertainty let me off the hook. Instead of worrying about whether I’d caused the damage, I decided to delight in the idea that I’d given the dress another great night out, and twirled my way back onto the dance floor. That kind of thought process doesn’t come naturally to me, but every encounter with a vintage item gives me a chance to practise accepting the discomfort of imperfection.

Each piece of clothing has a story, and it’s often the flaws that tell these stories. By wearing them, I become a part of their story too. In turn, I’m reminded that life leaves its marks on us all. Nothing stays perfect. We can’t undo our mistakes; we can only move forward, wearing the traces of all we’ve experienced – in clothes that feel more and more like our own.

by Freya Howarth

FIND OUT MORE

To read more about the relationship between our clothes and ourselves, I recommend the book Dressed (2019) by Shahidha Bari, as well as her Aeon Essay on the philosophy of clothes, ‘What Do Clothes Say’ (2016).

For advice on managing unhealthy perfectionism, check out Margaret Rutherford’s Psyche Guide ‘How to Get Over “Never Good Enough”’ (2020).

NOTE TO SELFFOCUS AND ATTENTION

Embrace the monotony

A painting on a wall with a man in a suit standing in profile beside a doorway in an art gallery.

Photo by Thomas Hoepker/Magnum

For most of my 20s, I couldn’t brush my teeth, ride public transit, or take a walk without listening to a podcast or audiobook. Silence, I thought, was a waste of time.

But since reading All the Beauty in the World (2023), I’ve been reconsidering my relationship to dull, seemingly empty moments. In the book, Patrick Bringley recounts his decade among the watchful guards of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Standing in the Met’s echoic halls for hours on end, day after predictable day, he found that, over time, his relationship to the work slowly changed. Initial enchantment with the art gave way to boredom – and then, enlightenment. He surrendered to the ‘turtleish movement of a watchman’s time’, stopped thinking about how much of his shift was left, and let the hours drift.

I think about Bringley’s experience when I have to engage in any long, monotonous task. It might be waiting in line or on hold, vacuuming, folding laundry, or chopping vegetables for dinner. I resist the urge to fill the time with music or podcasts and strive instead for what Bringley calls a ‘princely detachment’ from time, finding the luxury and nuance in the moment.

Bringley noticed patterns in the different kinds of Met visitors. Hanging up my laundry, I notice patterns in how different articles of clothing tend to wrinkle in the wash. Bringley developed an appreciation for artworks that he initially ignored. I pay finer attention to the unique composition of facial features on the faces of people I stand in line with. I am learning, I think, to appreciate the little things.

Of course, it requires constant practice to find the peace and richness in these stretches of time. But your reward comes, Bringley says, when an hour no longer feels an hour long, and you ‘hardly remember how to be bored’.

by Hannah Seo

FIND OUT MORE

For a thoughtful conversation on how to embrace silence, and the meaning that can be found in intimate moments of quiet, listen to the episode ‘How to Sink Into Silence’ from the podcast The Gray Area with Sean Illing.

The Psyche Guide ‘Solitude Can Be Profoundly Restorative. Here’s How to Savour It’ (2025), by the psychologist Thuy-vy Nguyen, offers expert guidance on treating alone time as an opportunity, rather than a boring interlude.

NOTE TO SELFMEMORY AND NOSTALGIA

Forgetting in ancient Greece and China

Painting of a bearded man lying on a wooden bed with a patterned robe, resting his head on his hand, slippers on floor.

Man Sleeping on a Bamboo Couch, Yuan (1271-1368) or Ming (1368-1644) dynasty. Courtesy the Met Museum, New York

Often, forgetfulness is a mere inconvenience: that name, date or task that simply slipped through the cracks. But, sometimes, it’s downright unsettling to forget something. A friend asked me the other day: ‘Remember that hilarious dinner we had there a few years ago?’ And when for the life of me I couldn’t, I felt as if a slice of my existence had been cast into oblivion.

The ancient Greeks harbored a similar, if more pronounced, terror of forgetting. Plato associates forgetting with ‘non-being’, nothingness. Homer’s heroes do heroic things in order to achieve kleos (fame), and thereby defeat the destruction that comes with being forgotten. (As one of the Seven Wise Men said: ‘You will obtain memory through deed.’) Perhaps as a kind of buttress against the fear of forgetting, they anointed Mnemosyne, memory, the mother of the nine muses.

But I enjoyed learning the other day that this negative view of forgetting wasn’t shared by all ancient peoples. Daoism positively celebrates forgetting, indeed raises it to the status of an art. Zhuangzi, a founder of the tradition, urges people to master this art in order to gain a glimpse of Dao (the way), the eternal substratum of our passing world. As the philosopher Xia Chen writes, Zhuangzi’s idea is that the more of the world we’re able to forget – be it morality, history, the arts – the more we’re able to discover our true self, shaving off all that’s inessential to get down to the pith that we ultimately are.

Now, I don’t know if that will be of help when I inevitably confront the next lost memory, but it’s good to remember, if possible, that there’s a certain, subtle benefit in forgetting. ‘Only by forgetting,’ wrote the German philosopher Hans-Georg Gadamer, ‘does the mind have the possibility of total renewal.’

by Sam Dresser

FIND OUT MORE

Check out this wonderful Aeon Essay by Kristin Ohlson, ‘The Great Forgetting’ (2014), on memory and forgetting in childhood.

And, as a buttress against the oblivion that is forgetfulness, the Psyche Guide ‘How to Get Better at Remembering’ (2024) by Elizabeth Kensinger and Andrew Budson will help.

NOTE TO SELFFEAR AND PHOBIA

How scary is it really?

A silhouette pressing hands on a frosted glass door in an abandoned room with peeling paint on walls and door.

Photo by Nathan Smith/Unsplash

Many situations in life that are supposed to be fun also involve a high degree of uncertainty: dates with strangers, rollercoasters with unpredictable twists and turns, unrehearsed karaoke. For those of us who like to be able to see what’s coming, many of these potentially enjoyable opportunities may as well have warning signs hanging over them. Sometimes it’s tempting not to take the risk. But I recently came across a study that made me wonder if I should challenge myself more often.

The researchers, including members of the Recreational Fear Lab at the University of Aarhus in Denmark, surveyed visitors to Dystopia Haunted House – one of those immersive attractions where you wander past menacing costumed actors, not knowing what will pop out next. Before they went in, the participants completed some questionnaires, including one tapping their intolerance of uncertainty. (They rated how much they agreed with statements like ‘I can’t stand being taken by surprise’ and ‘Uncertainty keeps me from living a full life’.) As you might expect, visitors who were less tolerant of uncertainty had dimmer expectations about how the haunted house would hit them. They anticipated less positive emotion and more anxious and generally negative emotions than the uncertainty-tolerant did. And yet, afterwards, visitors across the board (including the uncertainty-averse ones) reported feeling more positive emotions and less unpleasant emotions in the haunted house than they predicted they would.

In other words: despite the frightening surprises they’d encountered, it wasn’t so bad after all. It seems that for me and other certainty-craving people, the real problem might not be the ghoul hiding around the corner or the possibility of singing off-key at the karaoke bar, but our pessimism about how it’ll make us feel.

by Matt Huston

FIND OUT MORE

If uncertainty causes you discomfort, too, you might benefit from reading the Psyche Guide ‘How to Embrace Uncertainty’ (2023) by Arie Kruglanski.

To learn more about research on haunted attractions and the benefits of horror, check out the Aeon Essay ‘Fear Not’ (2021) by Mathias Clasen.

NOTE TO SELFPERSONALITY

What style of curiosity do you practise?

A man stands in a modern room looking at a large pink sculpture of tentacles outside the window.

Photo by Gremlin/Getty Images

Is there more than one kind of curiosity? I found myself reflecting on this after reading a recent study about different curiosity styles. An analysis of 483,000 Wikipedia users found that people pursue their curiosity in three ways. Some browse articles as ‘hunters’, targeting ‘specific answers in a projectile path’, and their interests are more likely to be in science and technology. Others are nomadic ‘busybodies’, who explore more, building broad, loose networks of knowledge; they gravitate toward arts, culture and the humanities.

A third group are the ‘dancers’ – a little harder to define, they tend to leap ‘in creative breaks with tradition across typically siloed areas of knowledge’, taking an unstructured and inventive approach to information-seeking, across radically different subjects.

This made me wonder what kind of curious I am. When I’m reporting as a science journalist, I tend to adopt the ‘hunter’ style. This helps me meet deadlines, but am I missing out on the serendipity of discovering knowledge like the busybody or the dancer? I’d like to believe I’m curious about the world, but realising that other people’s curiosity might be more nomadic or creative gives me pause.

Another downside to the hunter style is that it’s associated with what’s called ‘deprivation curiosity’. This is the desire to banish the discomforts of uncertainty and lack of knowledge. It can lead people to accept easy answers or false facts. It also correlates with overconfidence in one’s worldview, and lower wellbeing. I hope I’m not motivated by deprivation curiosity when I’m hunting knowledge, but I can’t guarantee that’s always true.

The psychologist William James described curiosity as ‘the impulse towards better cognition’. If I take his words and the Wikipedia study to heart, perhaps I ought to be more curious about my curiosity.

by Richard Fisher

FIND OUT MORE

Dive deeper into the psychology and neuroscience of curiosity in this open-access review paper by Celeste Kidd and Benjamin Hayden. It explores what’s known to scientists about the function, evolution and neural mechanisms of curiosity – and what unanswered questions remain.

Read the Psyche Idea ‘This Is How to Nurture Curiosity in Children (and Yourself)’ (2023) by Shayla Love, to discover how to foster a curious mindset in the young people in your life.

Explore more

Illustration of a woman standing in a giant conch shell, nestled among giant books, a large beaded necklace and various other objects, holding a small mirror, wearing a red top on a beige background.
MEMOIR

Love, shame and 325 bags of trash

In my mother’s hoarding house, I found something I wanted to keep

by Deborah Derrickson Kossmann

Vintage photo of a group of women in white dresses lounging outdoors on the grass, with trees in the background.
MEMORY AND NOSTALGIA

In a journey through time I’ve seen the past imprinted on the present

Memory allows us to break free from chronological time, to extend ourselves beyond a single life to embrace earlier generations

by Vicky Grut

Black and white photo of a person with headphones on eyes closed hands raised appearing to enjoy music.
DIFFICULT EMOTIONS
22

How to enjoy your problems

Accepting your problems is one thing. To enjoy them? Well, that’s pretty much enlightenment. Here’s how to get there

by Chelsea Harvey Garner

Water swirling around a concrete structure in low light, creating a reflective and slightly turbulent surface.
CIVIC LIFE
8

Girl in the water

I’d saved someone from drowning. Had I done the right thing?

by James McConnachie

Photo of a wooden dresser with a round mirror books and notes. A tape measure and candle holder are on the dresser.
THE SELF

What my mother’s sticky notes show about the nature of the self

Dementia accelerates a process we all experience, as our memories become increasingly externalised into the world around us

by Crispin Sartwell

Photo of a woman leaning over a baby lying on a bed, holding the baby’s hand in a softly lit room.
PSYCHOTHERAPY

Getting what we think we want can reveal just how complex desire is

Helping my clients probe their unspoken wants creates a space of freedom to express the possibilities that lie dormant

by Charlotte Fox Weber

Photo of a man admiring a large stained glass artwork with vibrant blue and yellow hues depicting various figures and animals.
BEAUTY AND AESTHETICS
3

Beauty is not an ornament to the good life, it is at its heart

Why does the hand want to draw what the eye sees as beautiful? Why do we respond to beauty by creating the beautiful?

by Nick Riggle

Photo of a man in a yellow shirt resting on grass by a hedge with cyclists and tents in the background.
CHANGE AND SELF-DEVELOPMENT
30

Why doing your best is sometimes the worst thing you can do

The injunction to ‘do your best’ can get in the way of moral self-development. Instead, plant deep roots and learn to wait

by Mavis Biss