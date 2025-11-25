NOTE TO SELFTECHNOLOGY AND MEDIA

The kids forgotten by calls to ban phones

Listen to this article

A young girl in a pink hoodie lit by a phone screen, lying on a bed in a dimly lit room at night.

Photo Hannah Honigmann/Unsplash

I got my first smartphone soon after becoming a parent. I would feed my son overnight, flicking through content to stay awake. Fast forward 15 years and my son can sometimes be found on his smartphone in bed, when I (as a sleep researcher) think that he should not be.

Families all over can relate to anxieties about young people and their devices. Are they spending too much of their precious childhoods interacting with screens rather than humans? Is the content harmful? In response, many parents and teachers are embracing initiatives to create childhoods without smartphones. Feelings are strong, and it’s even been claimed that a goal is to make smartphone use in childhood feel shocking – just as it would be to witness them smoke.

But what if your child uses one of these devices to stay alive? My second son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes just after he turned seven. We sought out the best treatment – an automated insulin delivery system or the ‘artificial pancreas’. The smartphone provides a core element of this system. Some children with other conditions such as allergies, epilepsy, heart conditions and asthma also use a smartphone as a vital component of their care. Zealous smartphone-free campaigns put these children in a difficult position. Even if an exception is made for them, a lack of understanding can leave them feeling unfairly judged.

Important decisions about smartphone use are being made, yet this piece of the puzzle is largely being ignored. Every school message or year-group WhatsApp message about smartphones will likely land in the inbox of at least one family for whom their child’s device is used for a medical purpose. Research, policy and advocacy are now needed to ensure a safe childhood for all – including those for whom removing the smartphone is not a simple choice.

by Alice Gregory

FIND OUT MORE

For a distinct approach to technology that respects personal agency and family-level decision-making, check out the Psyche Idea ‘To Be More Tech-Savvy, Borrow These Strategies from the Amish’ (2021) by Alex Mayyasi.

For US readers, the American Diabetes Association has created a ‘wallet card’ that explains the use of digital devices for diabetes management. Diabetes UK has advice for the UK context, and the organisation Diabetes in Schools has advice for the Australian context.

NOTE TO SELFTECHNOLOGY AND MEDIA

A brief escape from social media

A switched-off smartphone on a bright yellow surface with fingerprints and smudges on the black screen.

Photo by Sincerely Media/Unsplash

Earlier this year, I took a break from my phone for a full week while on vacation in Mexico. My somewhat impulsive decision to forgo an international plan and leave my phone in my hotel room led to one or two tricky situations. But mainly, it was refreshing to live in the present moment. I had been feeling fatigued by social media before the trip – Instagram being my particular vice – so by the end, it truly felt like I’d gone through a detox.

When I inevitably returned to my device, I felt newly, palpably aware of how much time I was wasting on social media. Why was I so easily consumed by parking lot spats, celebrity interviews and videos with captions like ‘___ will leave you speechless’, none of which had any real significance beyond holding my attention? The feeling reminded me of a quote I’d once encountered, about how easy it is to be distracted by disposable content. It perfectly summed up what’s so quietly frustrating about social media these days, but the irony was that I couldn’t remember the exact quote, or even where I’d seen it, due to the sheer amount of content I regularly consume.

I looked everywhere for the origin. I revisited my YouTube history and Instagram posts I’d ‘liked’, feeling horrified at how much time I had spent in the digital world. I thought for sure it was a quote from the YouTuber Mina Le’s insightful video ‘Why Is Social Media Not Fun Anymore?’, or from an audiobook I’d enjoyed. No, it must have been mentioned in one of the countless Instagram Reels that the algorithm has calculatedly served me. Eventually, I gave up my search, a decision that, in itself, was its own relief from the endless cycle of content consumption.

by Tamur Qutab

FIND OUT MORE

Evan Puschak, aka The Nerdwriter, who in my opinion is the best video essayist out there, explores this topic with humour and relatability in the essay ‘I Think the Internet Wants to Be My Mind’ from his book Escape into Meaning (2022).

If you, too, have an urge to change your relationship with social media, check out the Psyche Guide ‘A Psychologist’s Tips for Getting a Grip on Your Social Media Use’ (2024) by Daria J Kuss.

NOTE TO SELFPARENTING AND FAMILIES

Being a dad has made my brain younger

A man with a beard sitting on a sofa with two young children, one resting on his head, in a room with bookshelves.

Photo by Westend61/Getty Images

My twins turned 11 the other day. I’m thankful the endless nappy changing and interrupted nights of their infancy are in the distant past. But there are new stresses, such as becoming an on-call chauffeur – to parties, sleepovers and sports clubs. Then, as now, the end result is similar: I’m frazzled most of the time. Ask me to guess and I’d say that being a parent has probably accelerated my brain age. So you can imagine my surprise when I stumbled upon a new paper in the journal Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience by James K Rilling and colleagues that claims caregiving – including being a dad – is associated with having a brain that’s young for your age.

The study builds on past research that found mothers and fathers in their 50s had a younger ‘brain age’ compared with their childless peers – by about half a year. This was based on measures of their brain structure, such as white- and grey-matter volume, as judged against databases of hundreds of brains of various ages. The new study extended this pattern to grandmothers and people caring for someone with dementia, and the findings suggested the brain age benefit might be even greater later in life. Compared with controls, grandmothers and caregivers had brain ages that were between four and six years younger, on average (after adjusting for other factors such as income and BMI). Both the old research and the new suggest there’s a sweet spot – too many (grand)kids or too much stress and the brain benefits are reduced.

As to why caregiving is associated with lower brain age, the researchers propose various reasons, such as being more mentally and physically active, the emotional connection, and the sense of meaning and purpose that comes from being a caregiver. My brain feels tired, but it’s nice to know the responsibilities of parenthood might be keeping it youthful!

by Christian Jarrett

FIND OUT MORE

I first wrote about the neural consequences of fatherhood 11 years ago for Wired in the article ‘How Becoming a Father Changes Your Brain’ (2014).

In the Psyche Guide ‘How to Get the Most Out of Caregiving’ (2024), Elissa Strauss shows how to see the challenges of caregiving in a positive light.

NOTE TO SELFSLEEP PROBLEMS

Sleep is important, but not that important

A person lying in bed under a duvet, arms covering face; bedside table with books, a lamp, a mug and reading glasses.

Photo by Annie Spratt/Unsplash

Over the past decade or so, there has been a huge shift in our attitude to sleep in the Western world. We’ve moved from ‘I’ll sleep when I’m dead’, ‘Sleep is for wimps’ and ‘Money never sleeps’ to scientists, doctors and health bloggers alike emphasising the huge importance of getting our Zzzs.

It’s positive that people now take sleep more seriously but, as a sleep researcher myself, I fear things have gone too far. Increasingly, many people, who by any objective measure are getting enough sleep, are worrying unnecessarily that their sleep is not ‘good enough’. In 2017, a group of US sleep experts coined the term ‘orthosomnia’ to refer to a desire for ‘perfect sleep’. They described how people are now arriving at clinics clutching a sleep tracker or a popular science book, explaining that they had always considered themselves to be good sleepers until…

Another unexpected consequence of so much promotion about the importance of sleep is that people who, for reasons outside of their control, are struggling to get enough sleep are becoming increasingly distressed about it. This applies to many people in society but, as one example, consider those who care for others with disabilities that require around-the-clock monitoring or support, and who therefore miss out on what my colleagues and I call ‘sleep privilege’ – the luxury, enjoyed by some, to sleep under optimal circumstances and conditions.

Yes, sleep is undoubtedly important, but dramatic headlines stating it is the most important factor for health, or that too little sleep can be devastating, are typically unwarranted, and it seems that its value might be beginning to be overinflated. Looking ahead, could it be that some of the challenges caused by undervaluing sleep will be replaced by those linked to overvaluing it?

by Alice Gregory

FIND OUT MORE

Alice Gregory and her colleagues wrote about the dangers of sleep being overvalued in a recent open-access editorial for the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry.

If you’re concerned about your sleep, check out these Psyche Guides: ‘How to Sleep Well Again’ (2022) by Chris James, and ‘How to Sleep Well When You’re a Perfectionist’ (2024) by Nick Wignall.

NOTE TO SELFMIND-BODY INTERACTIONS

How slow breathing calms down your brain

Photo of a man in profile with glasses, eyes closed, head tilted back under a structure with a grid-like roof.

Photo by Westend1/Getty Images

Just breathe! When you’re gripped by anxiety, hearing this well-intentioned advice can be infuriating. Compared with the power of my body’s fight-or-flight response, the notion that I can find calm by tuning into my breath feels almost fanciful.

But recently I came across a study in Scientific Reports that caught my eye because it showed that slow breathing makes a difference not just to how people feel, but to their brain activity. The results have increased my confidence that breathing can make a meaningful difference.

The researchers set things up so their participants either knew they’d be exposed to horrible images (such as pictures of injuries and scary animals) or they thought there’d be a chance they might be – this latter condition acted as a simulation of ‘anticipatory anxiety’, like when you have a dentist appointment and you’re not sure if you might need a horrible procedure.

Anticipatory anxiety increased the aversive impact of the images – both in terms of how bad the participants felt after looking at them, and in terms of the electrical activity in their brains, specifically in the beta-frequency range that’s known to be amplified when we’re stressed or worried.

Crucially, however, the effects of anticipatory anxiety on subjective feelings and brain activity were dulled if the participants engaged in 30 seconds of slow breathing (six seconds in, six seconds out) before the task. In fact, after slow breathing, the participants had lower beta brain activity in the anxiety condition than they had in the non-anxiety condition after normal breathing (two seconds in, two seconds out).

It’s a small study and it’s long established that neuroscience findings can be seductive, so I’m wary of being overly gullible. But I thought the design was clever. It showed that, while anxiety can intensify our difficult experiences, a simple, slow-breathing technique can mitigate these effects.

by Christian Jarrett

FIND OUT MORE

Check out the Psyche Guide ‘How to Breathe’ (2022) by Martin Petrus.

Read the results of another study published this year that found slow-paced breathing can assist emotional regulation.

Explore more

Photo of two people embracing tightly outdoors with eyes closed, surrounded by a blurred crowd in the background.
TECHNOLOGY AND MEDIA

Technology promises hugs at a distance. Beware what you wish for

New ‘haptic’ technologies promise to help us touch each other at a distance, but they could leave us even more isolated

by Andrew Wold & Rebecca Böhme

A woman using a phone stands beside a painting of a girl reading by candlelight.
FOCUS AND ATTENTION

How to be indistractable

Stop blaming technology – distraction starts within. Manage your inner triggers to enjoy greater focus and a fuller life

by Nir Eyal

Photo of a concert audience holding up phones to record a performance on stage with bright lights in the background.
TECHNOLOGY AND MEDIA

Our need for true connection is giving rise to phone-free spaces

Phone-free events are on the rise: is the tide turning from the false intimacy of screens towards true social interaction?

by Joelle Renstrom

Abstract painting of a person’s side profile with geometric shapes, bright colours and a hat on a neutral background.
PARENTING AND FAMILIES

How to raise a resilient child

Put that helicopter back in the hangar and let your children find their own way. Their independence will likely surprise you

by Judith Locke

Photo of a green bowl holding a smartphone various keys a yellow accessory and a blue card on a white surface.
TECHNOLOGY AND MEDIA

The pleasure, the pain and the politics of a digital detox

Studying why and how people take digital-media breaks can reveal what individuals and societies value in unmediated spaces

by Trine Syvertsen

A close-up photo of a hand scrolling through a social media app on a smartphone in dim lighting.
SEX AND SEXUALITY

Teenagers are going to sext, let’s teach them to do it safely

Preaching abstinence doesn’t work – in sex as in sexting. Instead, we should teach how to reduce risk and sext safely

by Joris Van Ouytsel

Photo of a person holding a smartphone, face rested on their hand, illuminated by blue and red light.
SELF-HARM AND SUICIDE

Suicide risk and social media: is it a landmine or a lifeline?

Analysing the specific experiences, not just overall usage, is key to understanding the risks and benefits of social media

by Jacqueline Nesi

Photo of a person driving at night with dashboard lights on and a road visible ahead through the car windscreen.
TECHNOLOGY AND MEDIA
5

The reason that even hands-free calls are risky for drivers

Cars are filled with ever more communication and entertainment tech, but our minds are stuck with the same limitations

by Robert Rosenberger