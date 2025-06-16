Growing pains, bras, size, sex – a group of women get candid about all things boobs

In This is TMI, a group of young women have a frank discussion about what it means to live with boobs, sharing complaints, opinions, observations and laughs. From growing pains and bras to shape, size, sex and the assumptions people make, nothing is off limits. The Indian filmmakers Subarna Dash and Vidushi Gupta pair this candid conversation with a playful mix of animation styles that amplify the light-hearted ‘anything goes’ mood of the chat. Its intimate tone makes the short film feel like a late-night hangout with friends over drinks – funny, unfiltered and even a bit radical in its casual honesty.